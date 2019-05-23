In Kern County’s Fourth District, we have upcoming events that highlight the importance of community engagement. As your county supervisor, District 4 staff ensure that we attend these events and work in partnership with volunteer organizations in an effort to increase awareness of the resources Kern County can contribute to our communities.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Founded in March 12, 1949, Soroptimist International of Delano has served the community for 70 years, providing scholarships, awards and other services. Members of the organization work tirelessly throughout the year, raising money through fundraisers like the Annual Golf Tournament, Paint Nights, Bunco and selling holiday candy. This past Tuesday night, my staff and I attended the Soroptimist International of Delano’s Annual Awards Ceremony and Dinner held at the American Legion Hall on Kensington Street.
Adriana Dorantes received the Soroptimist Violet Richardson Award, which recognizes young women ages 14-17 who volunteer in their community. The Youth Citizenship Award was awarded to Stephanie Santiago and Reem Hassan. This recognition program honors graduating high school seniors for their positive contribution to their school and community. Also Alma Guzman and Veronica Nunez received the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award. Soroptimist International of Delano provides these education and training awards to women who serve as the primary wage earner for their families in order to provide them with the financial resources to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education and training. Recipients often utilize the award to purchase books, pay for tuition and fund childcare expenses. Finally, Monica Huyck received the Soroptimist Ruby Award, in recognition of her actions to improve the lives of women and girls through her volunteer work and professional career. This award, “For Women Helping Women,” honors the first federation president: Ruby Lee Minor.
To show my appreciation and gratitude for their dedication to improving the lives of citizens in the community of Delano, District 4 presented all six honorees with Certificates of Recognition from the County of Kern. I’d like to thank Soroptimist Corresponding Secretary Rita Gonzalez and Bonnie Armendariz for consistently communicating with the District 4 office about the many efforts the organization is taking to improve the lives of young women in Delano. In the future, I intend on recognizing more volunteer organizations throughout Delano, McFarland and other cities in District 4 that exemplify the camaraderie and respect for humanity we hold dear. This year’s Annual Golf Tournament hosted by Soroptimist International of Delano will be held Sept. 23 at the Stockdale Country Club. Hope to see you there!
Got any questions? Feel free to contact the District 4 office at district4@kerncounty.com or call (661)-868-3680.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
