It’s been great getting this chance to share with the community a lot of mostly positive developments that have been occurring between Delano/McFarland and the county. Today’s article though will focus on a confusing flyer that was sent out by a county department to the residents of Delano. The flyer was a mistake, and it may have caused you some concerns as it related to charges for refuse and recycling that did not apply to you.
The flyer was an attempt by our County Public Works Department to inform customers of South Tulare-Richgrove Refuse District of trash and recycling services available within the unincorporated areas that this refuse hauler serves — a requirement of its refuse hauling contract with the county. Unfortunately, as the information technology specialist outlined the geographic area for the mailer, they included the city of Delano. Hence you may have received a mailer that did not apply to you. Public Works wanted to apologize for this error, and you can disregard that mailer.
As your District 4 supervisor, I can tell you that the county takes great pride in providing a wide range of services to you to the best of our ability and at the lowest cost possible. It is an honor to be given this opportunity to make sure this service is of the highest quality. That is why we have led a “Lean Sigma” initiative that looks to find ways to save your tax dollars. In the last few years, we have saved millions of your dollars, and we hope to do more. All this while managing a county budget crisis brought on by the significant loss of tax dollars from the 2008 recession and the drop in oil prices.
Managing county budget reductions while also attempting to improve services to you is the challenge of the District 4 staff, and we welcome this challenge. When the misguided mailers hit your doorstep, we received several calls from constituents alarmed at a refuse rate that they were not aware of and District 4 staff immediately reached out to Public Works to get an explanation. We asked Public Works and staff members said they will be attending Delano’s City Council meeting this week to explain the mistake and apologize in person.
Mistakes happen. This should put the matter to rest except that some folks feel the need to politicize something so removed from politics such as this. Seriously, we have so many important matters to attend to and we don’t have time as a community to quarrel over small matters. Let’s focus instead on the fact that the flyer you mistakenly received was a Public Works effort to make sure the community is getting the word about refuse and recycling services in neighborhoods so that you can be better informed on ways to reduce waste and protect our environment. Then let’s focus on how Delano is a great community and how we can work together on the many opportunities to bring businesses, jobs and more improvements to your outstanding community.
As long as I’m your supervisor, that’s the way it’ll be. Got any questions? Feel free to contact me at district4@kerncounty.com or 661-868-3680. See you next week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
