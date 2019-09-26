This week on Couch’s Corner, I want to share details about a specific volunteer opportunity to benefit the Delano community. As we wrap up the summer and move toward the fall and winter seasons, the Thanksgiving holiday is approaching fast. During the Thanksgiving holiday, giving back to those in need helps unify the community behind a good cause.
In 1986, Delano businessman Tony Martinez Sr., founder of the popular pizza chain Tony’s Pizza, partnered with Dalip Singh, former owner of Singh GMC of Delano, to start an annual tradition of feeding families in need during the holiday. Although Martinez Sr. passed away this summer, his mission to help those in need continues inspiring members of the community to get involved. Located at Tony’s Firehouse Grill and Pizza on County Line Road, the Thanksgiving Community luncheon is a free event to all from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 28. Organizers are expecting to feed around 1,000 people.
In light of the recent increase in the county’s homeless population, events such as these provide hope and compassion to our most vulnerable citizens. Art Armendariz, District 4 staff member, assisted moderating the two meetings conducted by the Delano Steering Committee, which consist of several local leaders. Although the luncheon targets the needy, the event is open for everyone to attend. It’s a great chance for the entire community to give thanks together.
As your supervisor, I’m honored to serve constituents who value the significance of social inclusion and community participation. The annual Thanksgiving Community luncheon, a tradition of 30 years, highlights the unique bond business owners in Delano and throughout District 4 have with their local community. Currently, the steering committee of local leaders and the Delano Chamber of Commerce seek volunteers to serve more than 100 turkeys. Individuals wishing to volunteer or donate entertainment equipment, please contact Art Armendariz at 661-586-2001. Organizers encourage volunteers to participate between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Businesses choosing to donate food or supplies, please contact Ginda Atkins, of the Delano Chamber of Commerce, at 661-586-2391.
Do you have any questions about this event or anything to do with Kern County? Feel free to contact the District 4 office at district4@kerncounty.com or call 661-868-3680.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
