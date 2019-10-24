Couch’s Corner gives us at District 4 a chance to tell the Delano community what’s going on from the perspective of your Kern County supervisor. But it is also an opportunity for the community to tell us what you think. This week, we are asking for your comments on a specific location in Delano, the entrance to Delano Memorial Park. We are going to get it replaced, and we want your input before we move forward.
You see, some problems and issues we deal with are large and complex and take a lot of study and can take years to implement. It takes patience but some problems are just that way. Some problems or issues are relatively small and could be fixed quickly. The entrance to Delano Memorial Park should be relatively easy to fix. But even when you’re dealing with those types of problems it’s important to check with the people that will notice what you do and how you go about fixing it. You may have a better idea. And you are entitled to know what your county government is doing to make it better.
So let’s discuss Delano Memorial Park and, specifically, the condition of the Veterans Memorial which is located just at the entrance where you drive in to the park.
If you’re a regular reader of this column you know that we have been making improvements to the park. Replacing the chain-link fence with the more attractive split rail fence is one. The LED lighting project on the baseball fields is another. The roof to the concession stand has been replaced. Improvements to the restrooms have been made. Better lighting in the parking lot has also been installed.
You probably also noticed a new sign at the entrance of Delano Memorial Park. We attempted to match the color scheme and style of that sign to the other signs you see in the parks owned and operated by the City of Delano.
But the entrance to the Delano Memorial Park has always bothered me. The Veterans Memorial right at the entrance consists of a small monument with a plaque, flagpole and a decorative wall. The wall is made of bricks that have been in disrepair for years and is in poor condition. Our vets deserve better. I’ve wanted to fix it since I became the supervisor of the Fourth District. Our General Services Department tells me it can’t even get replacement bricks for the wall. It probably needs to be removed and replaced with another wall or something else that would be appropriate.
We recently met with the good people at the American Legion in Delano to tell them what we were considering and ask for their input and what they would like to see there. Would you like us to replace the wall? If so, what would they like that wall to look like? Would they rather see a hedge replace the wall? How would they like to see it landscaped?
We have some ideas, but we’d like to hear from you before we take any action. All thoughts and ideas are welcome. You can call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Thanks for you input.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
