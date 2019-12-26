It’s no secret that the communities of Kern County District 4 care. I see it daily in the way our communities deal with people’s concerns. In this week’s Couch’s Corner, I’d like to reflect on the compassionate support the District 4 office received to conduct our second annual warm clothes distribution.
In the weeks leading up to the distribution, community members from across the district donated an unprecedented amount of contributions. From handmade blankets to brand new warm coats, our office in Bakersfield began to accumulate an abundance of donations. Special thanks to District 4 staff members Zach Wakefield and Isabel Zamora for assisting with organizing and conducting the warm clothes drive that ensured our brothers and sisters in the community who were in need received warm clothing for the winter holiday season.
Our office conducted distributions on Dec. 5 in Weedpatch and Dec. 18 in Wasco. Both events made a significant impact assisting community members stay warm in District 4 while we celebrate this year’s Christmas holiday. In Weedpatch, residents were lining up at noon to ensure they would get clothes at 1:30 p.m. when we arrived. At both the Weedpatch and Wasco locations, we gave out jackets, pants, scarves, beanies and blankets. Not only did residents line up to receive clothes for their own families, they were there for their fellow neighbors who couldn’t attend the event due to work scheduling.
The comradery and affection displayed at the Warm Clothes Distribution represents the moral character and community engagement embedded in Kern County’s District 4. Residents were appreciative of the donations and even donated clothing at the distribution. When District 4 representatives Zach and Isabel arrived at Barker Park, they received three more donations from people in the park desiring to help their fellow community members in Wasco. In total, the District 4 office received more than 500 donations.
Again, I’d like to thank the donors for their gracious efforts because without them, this wouldn’t be possible. Due to the hundreds of contributions we received, our office gave some of the donations to school districts and family resource centers such as the Lamont Weedpatch Family Resource Center. Any remaining items will be given to the Delano community to clothe the homeless.
In the future, District 4’s Warm Clothes Distribution will continue to assist those in need and facilitate social inclusion that makes our community unique. Representing Kern County’s District 4 this year was the best gift I received, and I’m thankful for the ability to be part of this giving district and to help, through this warm clothing drive. I hope you all stay warm and had a very Merry Christmas.
Got any questions? Feel free to call our office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a great week and a Happy New Year!
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
