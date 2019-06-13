This week let’s highlight the progress Delano and Kern County have made in care of stray animals. It says a lot about how a community cares for its people when it cares properly for its stray animals.
On June 5, my staff attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Delano Animal Shelter facility. The city of Delano should be applauded for this facility and their commitment to caring for its animal population.
The new $1.6 million shelter facility boasts 94 kennels and spans 4,990 square feet with several amenities included. By doubling the amount of kennels and constructing a dog park, the city of Delano commits to establishing a safe environment for stray animals and the pet animal community at large. The indoor kennels provide animals with a temperature-controlled facility protecting them from the triple-digit heat of summer. To mitigate the increasing stray animal population, Mayor Aguirre and Delano’s City Council make improving Delano’s Animal Control Services a priority. We also support Mayor Aguirre’s goal of forming the new facility into a “No Kill” shelter. Although implementing a “no kill” shelter requires increased commitment, Delano shows through this facility its commitment to conducting animal sheltering in a humane and fiscally responsible manner, which has also always been a top priority of mine as well.
We’ve been working at this in Kern County for some time. I’m very pleased with Kern County Animal Service Director Nick Cullen’s accomplishment at reducing the county’s euthanasian rates. In 2011, 18,163 animals were euthanized. However, county officials have reduced that figure to 3,143 animals euthanized in 2018. “No kill” shelters prevent the killing of animals based on arbitrary criteria such as color, age or breed. In addition, poorly socialized dogs and animals with behavior impediments are prevented from being killed. In so many cases these animals are matched to families wanting a pet. Just look at the adoption rates as well, in Kern County. In 2011, 2,382 animals were adopted. In 2018, 5,373 animals were adopted from Kern County Animal Services. The stray problem will be further reduced, both in Delano and Kern County, by convenient spray and neutering services at these facilities and in the community through organizations like Critters Without Litters.
By working together, toward common goals, we make Kern County and Delano a better place to live, for us humans and our pets.
Please stop by the new shelter located at 1525 Mettler Ave. in Delano to adopt a furry friend. Have any questions or concerns? Please contact the District 4 office at (661) 868-3680 or email district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.