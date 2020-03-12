With everyone focused on the recent election, it seems like that should be the discussion on Couch’s Corner, but alas, the state of California has made it extremely difficult to get a fast result, so it looks like we won’t have final election results for a few more weeks. So let’s talk about other things that are happening.
Win or lose, I promise the work will go on. The calendar was full this past week with a bunch of important things in McFarland and Delano. In McFarland, we did a ribbon-cutting for the Petersen Sports Complex for McFarland High School. Great thanks to Geneva Petersen, who donated the land for this game-changing sports complex. Students will be able to play baseball, softball and even soccer on this field. I was happy to be there and be a part of this event. Athletics and academics are such important components for young people’s health, and McFarland is working hard to make sure the next generation has the proper facilities for both.
Health is important for everyone, and that is why I’m so excited we kicked off the Know Your Numbers program recently in McFarland. Working with some key partners like Pat Brown from Lifetime Fitness, we were able to get about 25 McFarland residents to do an initial health screening on Feb. 28. Know Your Numbers is about getting healthy by getting your baseline health measurements and then participating in a program that works on diet and exercise to change your health numbers for the better. With obesity and diabetes being serious health concerns in our district, I strongly encourage any of you to participate.
This past week, we also met with the Delano Little League to discuss its new board, in particular Bernardo “Bear” Montano. We discussed the things we’ve done and the things we could do together to make the Little League experience better. If you’ve checked out the fields, you know that last year the District 4 office made facility improvements a priority, as you can tell by the repaired clubhouse, the improved fields and the incredibly bright new LED lights, among other things. We hope this partnership, between my office and the Delano Little League, can continue this year. I encourage you to volunteer your time to this incredible Delano Little League program.
Finally, we joined state Sen. Melissa Hurtado as she hosted a public safety round table meeting in Delano Feb. 28. Sen. Hurtado brought with her Anthony Williams, Gov. Newsom’s legislative secretary, to hear the issues concerning public safety in Delano. I pledge my support to her and to Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez, as he puts together block parties and other efforts to build trust between the community and law enforcement. We all have to work together if we want to reduce crime.
Hopefully, next week we’ll have some results available from the election, but in the meantime, rest assured we are out and about trying to serve our District 4 communities. If you have any questions, give us a ring at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a great week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
