This week I want to talk about a new effort our office is undertaking to build trust in our District 4 communities. In particular, the sentiment expressed to our office is that some who may be a victim of a crime, or a witness, may be afraid to report crimes due to their immigration status. All local public officials who are sworn to serve should be concerned that those who we are sworn to serve might be afraid to report crimes. This can change, and it can change, by building trust. One vehicle to begin that process is the Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Watch program.
We have already begun the process of building trust in District 4, by meeting with groups throughout the district and developing healthy relationships. The dialogue throughout the district is encouraging, and we consider the groups with whom we have been working to be partners and friends. So, now we want to ask our partners and friends in the communities to help us bridge the gap by joining us in the smaller neighborhoods, street by street, through the Neighborhood Watch forums so that the general public can learn to trust that we are working for all and for everyone’s safety. Your county is sworn to protect you. To do our part better, we need the community to report crimes whether as a witness or a victim. We need to hear from you.
Neighborhood Watch enlists the active participation of citizens in cooperation with local law enforcement to reduce crime in your communities. It involved neighbors getting to know each other and working together and the community being trained to recognize and report suspicious activities. The key to Neighborhood Watch is neighbors looking out for each other, and the Sheriff’s Office and police departments participating with you. You will see, in a program like this, that the dialogue and trust that results will make your neighborhood safer, and will give you confidence that we are all working together.
The District 4 office will invite community groups to join us at Neighborhood Watch meetings to share other groups’ successes and to help you see that Kern County is already a partner with you – not an entity to distrust but a partner in solving community issues that go beyond crime prevention.
For instance, and the shining example of what can be, the Greenfield Walking Group started as a few folks that walked their neighborhood to keep their trash handled and area graffiti-free. They partnered in a Neighborhood Watch fashion to report gang activity. Today that group has a community center, indoor soccer field, a community garden and a sense of community that promotes pride, friendship and community. Working together, this sort of thing can happen in your community as well.
Interested? To report a crime, call 911. If you want to set up a Neighborhood Watch group in your neighborhood, call (661) 391-7559. But if you want to contact our office, email us at district4@kerncounty.com or call my office at 661-868-3680. Have a great week.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.