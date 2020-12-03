Holiday season is here, and we have a vaccine coming soon. It might be natural to let your guard down with family gatherings and traditions that are important, but now is the time we have to be extra careful so that we can all get to the finish line.
The finish line for this pandemic is near. To get there, we need to make a final push, a final sacrifice, so we can all get there safely. So while there’s cause to be hopeful and thankful in this holiday season, let’s finish the job, let’s follow the COVID safety protocols for just a bit longer, until we can get the vaccine.
Kern County is an agricultural community. So much of our workforce is involved in farming, so a review of guidelines for our agricultural employees would be helpful here.
The California Department of Industrial Relations publishes guidelines (https://www.dir.ca.gov/dosh/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Infection-Prevention-in-Agriculture.pdf). Employers and employees, if they have not already done so, should refer to this for specific things that might help in the ag community and other workplaces. While data does not yet break out COVID-related risks for ag workers, the general guidelines still apply, and I’ll summarize those here.
Employers are required to establish a prevention program to protect employees. This IIPP should include training in a way that is readily understandable to employees. It should include CDC info on COVID and how it is spread, how to prevent spreading it if you are sick, and symptoms of COVID and when to seek medical attention.
Those working in agriculture and livestock must wash their hands with soap and water often. This is preferred over the use of hand sanitizer. Washing should be for at least 20 seconds.
Wash your hands when you:
• Arrive at work and when you leave.
• Before and after eating or using the restroom.
• After close interaction with other persons.
• After contacting shared surfaces or tools.
• Before and after wearing masks or gloves.
• After nose blowing or sneezing.
In addition to washing their hands frequently, the use of cloth face covers is required per the CDC, when working around other persons. Combined with hand washing and social distancing, these are effective protections. In addition, cleaning surfaces and ensuring the facility (if indoors) has proper ventilation are important steps at the worksite.
In addition to these steps at the workplace, it is important to follow these same steps away from the workplace. If you carpool to work and don’t wear the mask then, you are exposing you, your family and your fellow employees to greater risk.
If you do have symptoms, stay home and remain isolated at home. Employers should be able to compensate you if you are absent due to COVID, but know your workplace specific rules on this. Most importantly, know that you must stay home when sick, for the safety of all those around you.
There are other steps that can help, and hopefully, employers have already taken those steps. Employers should be finding ways to protect you, such as staggering break times, creating barriers or distance between work stations, limiting crew sizes, creating outside shade structures to enhance social distancing, making sure restrooms and common areas are frequently sanitized. Employers and employees should be working together on this. Your safety should, and probably is, a critical component of their operational plan.
If you go to the link above, you will be given numerous other links to help you keep safe during this last stretch before the vaccine, but no amount of reading and research can replace your personal commitment to protect yourself and others by following the guidelines.
A worldwide pandemic is real, but the steps we can take to protect ourselves and others are real too. Let’s work together to stay safe and enjoy the holidays. Yes, it’ll be a little different due to COVID restrictions, but not so different, if we follow that protocols, that we can’t be thankful in this season of giving and hope.
If you have any questions, feel free to contact our office at district4@kerncounty.com or by calling 661-868-3680. Be safe.
