This week let’s highlight the scholarship opportunities provided by Maya Cinemas in Delano and McFarland. On June 19, my staff attended a scholarship ceremony hosted by Delano Maya Cinemas. Fifteen scholars from the Delano Joint Union High School District, McFarland High School District and Wonderful College Prep Academy received a combined total of $10,500 after being selected by an independent community volunteer scholarship committee. Notably, these students will be attending historical universities such as Harvard, UCLA and UC Berkeley.
I would like to congratulate the following students who were recipients of the Make A Difference Scholarship Award:
- Jennifer Reyes, of Cesar E. Chavez High School, will attend UC Davis
- Pedro Rodriguez, of Delano High School, will attend UC Berkeley
- Aubrey Jasso, of Robert F. Kennedy High School, will attend UC Berkeley
- Fatima Gomez, of McFarland High School, will attend UCLA
- Rebeca Santiago-Lopez, of McFarland High School, will attend UC Davis
- Cristal G. Hernandez, of McFarland High School, will attend Fresno State
- Kemberly Flores-Lopez, of McFarland High School, will attend UC Riverside
- Cassidy Galvan, of McFarland High School, will attend UC Davis
- Viviana Velasquez, of Cesar E. Chavez High School, will attend UCLA
- Anai Morales, of Wonderful College Prep Academy, will attend Harvard University
- Grace Lopez, of McFarland High School, will attend Cal State Bakersfield
- Marisol Medina Herrera, of McFarland High School, will attend The Academy of Dramatic Arts
- Eleodoro Duran, of Delano High School, will attend UC Davis
- Emily Gonzalez, of McFarland High School, will attend Bakersfield College
In addition, two students, Jennifer Reyes and Emily Gonzales, received the Mary and Susan Armendariz Memorial Scholarship. Standout students who choose to pursue careers in the medical or nursing field receive this important scholarship. Hospitals that operate with an educated and competent staff are imperative to the sustainability of our county so having this home-grown talent is critical. As Kern County’s medical facilities have an abundance of job openings, these students will have jobs here waiting for them upon graduation. As of June, Dignity Health, the largest hospital provider in California, has over 50 nursing job openings locally.
The scholarship awards were awarded to students that demonstrated a strong commitment to make a difference in their community. How does a person contribute to this scholarship fund? Very simple, just go to the movies. When you purchase a movie ticket the clerk will ask you if you would like to donate a dollar for scholarships. Maya Cinemas will then match each dollar up to $10,000. Also Maya Cinemas absorbs the administrative fees, so 100 percent of donations go toward students’ education. I would like to thank Maya Cinemas for getting involved in the community. I hope other businesses take notice and do the same.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact District 4 office at (661) 868-3680 or email district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
