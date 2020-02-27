On Wednesday, I joined work crews from the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Caltrans as we kicked off a program that was initiated in the District 4 office and will serve the entire county well, especially all the communities of District 4. This program is the litter abatement program on state highways in the county, utilizing the homeless and homeless-vulnerable workers employed through the county’s contract we just signed this week with the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
When we try to solve homelessness, we have to understand that one important component, perhaps the most important component, is that for a person experiencing homelessness to truly get back on their feet, those that can work eventually have to start working again. This “jobs” component of the solution is the one that costs the least, gives a sense of self-worth to the recipient and accomplishes a tangible benefit. This program is not new, as the city of Bakersfield has been doing it for some time, but it is new to the county. It has already helped so many folks from Bakersfield out of homelessness, and as your District 4 supervisor, I intend to see it help in our rural communities as well. The beauty of this program is that while we are helping our homeless population get out of homelessness, we are beautifying our communities as well.
The program is starting small, with one crew of six workers to be assigned to clean up state routes five days a week, but expect it to grow as the state, county and general public will likely find additional dollars and projects for a program like this, where the return on investment is so great. I’d say using the same tax dollars to get important community work performed while at the same time getting people out of homelessness is a great way to utilize our limited resources.
In Delano, where my office has partnered with some key agencies to put together the Delano Homeless Collaborative, this jobs program can complement some ambitious efforts already underway to site a navigation center for the 70-plus homeless folks living there. The jobs program, along with behavioral health and human services, both county departments committed to our efforts here in Delano, could be one of the “wrap around” services that navigation centers can provide to our homeless population to solve the homeless problem in Delano.
On March 2, we will be presenting this concept to the Delano City Council at its meeting with the hope that with the city, county and some key agencies working together, we can wrap these “wrap around” services into our navigation center in Delano and actually help solve our homeless problem without the headaches that have arisen in places like Bakersfield and Fresno. Working together, we have a chance to solve the problem in Delano. Doing nothing, the problem will only get worse. We’ve put together the pieces to make it work, let’s join together and see what we can do.
The good news is I’ve worked hard with the County Administrative Office to find some funds for Delano, and we have found funding for this program and identified more funds that Delano can apply for and we are prepared to help. But there will be a greater financial need to make this effort work, and you can be a part of that solution. For you folks out there that also want to help and be part of the solution, I’d like to urge you to consider how your contribution to this effort can expand the services we can provide.
We all have wondered to ourselves, when we see a homeless person on the street, how we can help. We’ve wondered if we give that person money, how will they use that money? With a wrap-around navigation center funded with private contributions from you in the community with a heart to give, we can increase our jobs programs, we can ensure the surrounding community is clean and safe and we can help our homeless population get back on their feet.
To the other remaining communities in District 4, you are next. I urge you to join the Homeless Collaborative’s Rural Subcommittee as they find solutions in your communities. Already, I see folks from Wasco there and have spoken with folks from Lamont and Arvin about initiating steps in their communities.
Want to know more about how you might be part of this solution? Contact our District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or email us district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
