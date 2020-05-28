It's been a long time coming, but things are finally starting to open up in California and Kern County. Yeah! But we still have a lot of work to do to get back on our feet, and a big part of that is getting our small businesses up and running again. At the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting, the board listened to the county’s plan to help our small businesses, and I thought I’d share it with our District 4 small businesses.
In April, the state presented the Pandemic Roadmap, a four-stage plan for modifying the stay-at-home order. Also, the state provided counties that are less affected by the virus and demonstrate an ability to protect the public and essential workers, flexibility to advance more quickly through stage 2 of the roadmap after meeting state requirements. As we advance through the state’s Pandemic Roadmap, Kern County strives to assist small businesses with financial stability while at the same time expedite the safe reopening of the economy.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress with bipartisan support and signed into law by President Trump on March 27. Included in the relief package is the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which is a pool of money for state and local governments with more than 500,000 residents. On April 23, Kern County received an allocation of $157 million from the fund. In early May, our board approved an initial utilization plan allocating the funding toward local government assistance, expenses for the Emergency Operations Center, testing, and small business support. The $25 million allocated for the Kern Small Business Relief Program (KSBRP) is modeled after the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP). To distribute the money quickly with proper oversight, we are partnering with local financial lending institutions to ensure the program is implemented efficiently.
Our County Administrative staff is working now to simplify the county program after taking advice from the financial institutions on the mistakes they observed from the roll out of the federal PPP. Businesses who comply with provisions of the agreement will have their loan forgiven. Loan proceeds must be used as follows: at least 34 percent to cover payroll and payroll related costs (group health care benefits, retirement benefits, payroll taxes), up to 33 percent for general working capital and up to 33 percent for rent, mortgage interest and utilities. The program provides small businesses flexibility to pay fixed costs they are incurring and not centralize all of the loan toward payroll cost. This program is a forgivable loan for local small businesses that meet the following criteria:
- fewer than 50 employees
- less than $5 million in annual revenue
- physically located in Kern County
- at least one FTE, 2 PTE or 50 percent of owners live in Kern.
The program is up and running already. Applicants can be corporations, partnerships, LLCs and sole proprietors. It is important to note that sole proprietors who take a draw from their business are eligible. The KSBRP will lend up to $75,000 to an eligible business. Also, the loans are required to be spent in 16 weeks compared to the eight weeks required for the federal program. Furthermore, the plan ensures industries hit hardest by COVID-19 are offered preference on their applications. These industries include restaurants, beauty salons, barbers, tourism and any business that has been designated non-essential in the governor’s executive order.
Small businesses will apply through financial lending institutions and the banks will be the recipient of the applications. After receiving all required documentation, lenders will review the application guidelines and make sure applicants conform with those requirements. Then the bank will make a recommendation, the county will approve the loan and through the Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector the loans will be funded.
Special thanks to Kern County Chief Operations Officer James Zervis for working at a record pace with local banks to ensure an effective and quick roll out of the program. By working together and continuing to follow safety guidelines to control the spread, Kern County will rise out of this crisis stronger.
Go to https://www.kerncounty.com/government/kern-recovers to get all the details on this small business loan application process. If you have any questions from our District 4 office, feel free to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
