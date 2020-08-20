While the virus continues to place challenges before us, Kern County continues to find ways to adapt and get things done in these strange times. This past week, Kern County Public Works Department’s Keep Kern Beautiful (KKB) program had its first ever cleanup, a virtual one, and the Sheriff’s Office had its Work Release program approved by the Board of Supervisors. Both programs are important pieces of our District 4 strategy to “clean up” even while the virus limits what activities we can do. With these programs, and others that we in District 4 have already put in place, we can cobble together a strategy that allows all our District 4 communities to keep clean and beautiful, with your help.
Already, we have contracts with the Bakersfield Homeless Center (BHC) to dispatch their work crews to clean up litter on state highways. For this fiscal year, we were able to get $125,000 from CALTRANS and $50,000 from the Kern Council of Governments to clean up state highways in Kern County and especially in District 4. You may have seen these crews, who are primarily formerly homeless individuals, out picking up litter on state highways in your community. We also have a District 4 contract with BHC to do special projects in Kern County, and this crew has worked in La Colonia, Lamont and other District 4 communities tidying up special areas.
The “virtual” clean up was KKB’s effort to get the ball rolling regarding cleanups while maintaining social distancing guidelines, but social distancing can be managed with “real” cleanups as well. You can be a part of this by going to the program's website at www.kernpublicworks.com/education/keep-kern-beautiful to sign up. We’ve reached out to our KKB rep, Miriam Ortiz, from Lamont to start this process again, and intend to work with all of Lamont partners including the Lamont Chamber of Commerce to organize a cleanup this fall. This cleanup should be truly intensive, incorporating both BHC crews, Lamont volunteers, and Work Release to highlight how we can bring all these groups together to do a major clean up in a community. The planning has already begun. Please come join in on the effort. We can do this in your communities as well.
The Work Release Unit currently has 19 different agreements and 79 worksites, including the city of Arvin, the city of Wasco, Shafter, and in Delano, Memorial Park and Lake Woolomes. These crews are people who have had minor run-ins in the criminal justice system. Rather than get jail time, they are allowed to perform “work release,” where they can complete their sentence by working in the community. Throughout Kern County, they are used by Public Works, for instance, to help clear out sumps and work at dumps. Our Parks and General Services departments use them for general facility cleanup. They also clear out unsightly areas around our roads. Recently, they assisted the city of Arvin in cleaning up an abandoned homeless encampment. Last week, we met with them to determine how we can better use these crews.
The beauty of our “coalition” is that we can bring our homeless cleanup, work release, and volunteers together (at a safe distance) and spruce up our communities, and we don’t have to wait for COVID to end, as long as we follow safety protocols. With summer heat nearing an end, and our District 4 communities needing some attention, let's begin the process anew of taking pride in our communities. Between our newly formed Keep Kern Beautiful program, our contracts with BHC, and our newly inked Work Release program, we certainly have the infrastructure to make a difference. Now all we need is you.
To find out how you can get involved in your communities, feel free to contact our District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.