This week I am proud to announce Kern County Public Works will conduct a second virtual clean up event this fall on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The great aspect about this event is that we can all participate from different regions of the district while still adhering to the social distance guidelines from our public health department.
Public Works works around the clock to maintain our roads, bridges, traffic signals, sanitary landfills, recycling centers, wastewater treatment plants, public transit center, and other publicly-owned facilities. Also, the department provides code compliance enforcement to promote community standards in our neighborhood.
Participating in the cleanup event with your family and friends can make a positive impact in our neighborhoods and local parks. This upcoming Saturday, my staff and I will be in Lamont cleaning up litter and assisting residents increase recycling. I encourage volunteers throughout District 4 and the county to volunteer 15-30 minutes of their time during daylight hours.
The R.A.P.I.D. (Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping) team at Public Works has cleaned up 24 dump sites on District 4 roadways in the month of September. While Public Works removes illegal dumping sites, we as a community can do our part to support their efforts. Building alliances with District 4 residents to create a healthier and safer environment remains a priority of mine.
To register for the Virtual Cleanup please visit www.KernPublicWorks.com. Wear gloves for protection and be safe removing litter. Watch for traffic, sharp objects, and never wander into unsafe conditions. Also, I encourage all participants to take photos during the event to share your impact online. You will have a chance to receive an honorary KKB volunteer T-shirt. Share your photos on Facebook by tagging @KernCountyPublicWorks and hashtagging #KeepKernBeautiful or by sending them via email garciaz@kerncounty.com. Special thanks to Public Works for their commitment to finding new ways to engage with the community.
If you have any questions about this or any other matter, feel free to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or at 661-868-3680. Have a safe weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.