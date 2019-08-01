This week on Couch’s Corner, we are excited to announce the next location for the Movie in the Park series coming to Delano on Aug. 9 at the Delano Soccer Park. As your Kern County supervisor, one of my objectives is to connect the community with the diverse county departments we have. When my office held our town hall meetings throughout the district, we noticed a great dialogue between constituents and county departments. Most constituents did not realize the programs and incentives each county department had to offer. The ultimate objective for the Movie in the Park series is to bring all the county departments to one central location while providing a fun, family atmosphere. While parents are browsing the different county resources available, there will be games to keep the children entertained. After the sun sets, we will show the movie “Pelé: Birth of a Legend.” This biographical film tells the story of the early life of Brazilian football player Pelé and his journey with Brazil to get to the 1958 FIFA World Cup.
Beginning at 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Delano Soccer Park, the county departments will have their booths set up, ready to distribute their available resources to you. Some of the county departments that will attend consist of Public Works, Aging and Adult Services, Department of Human Services, Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, Public Health, Animal Services, Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and other non-profits such as City Serve. During this time, free food and games will be available. This gives the opportunity to see each county department and what it offers, and, if interested, sign up for programs such as Cal Fresh. Vendors will be on hand to pass out free food, and City Serve will be providing the games. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Kern County Fire Department will have their vehicles for the children to tour. After the sun sets, the county departments will start packing up to make room for people to bring their lawn chairs and blankets onto the grass to watch the movie. Attendees will spectate the movie on a giant inflatable screen. As it gets dark enough, the movie will begin.
Please do not forget to bring lawn chairs, blankets, insect repellent and an empty stomach to enjoy the free food. This is a family-oriented event to bring your county departments and other services available to you. Our office looks forward to seeing everyone on Aug. 9 for a successful event.
Do you have any questions about this event? Feel free to contact District 4 office at district4@kerncounty.com or call (661)868-3680.
