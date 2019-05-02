This is the time of year when it’s fun to be your county supervisor. A quick look at the calendar shows much is happening throughout District 4 including Delano and McFarland. Springtime is filled with cleanups, picnics, events, holidays and activities, and as your county supervisor, my staff and I try to make sure District 4 staff can attend and engage with the community as often as possible.
On April 25, we came out in numbers to attend the Cinco De Mayo Street Fair. It seemed a good time was had by all and it wasn’t even Cinco De Mayo yet. We’ll be back in Delano for the Cinco de Mayo parade on May 4.
Between those two events, we were in Arvin for the Wildflower Festival last weekend, walking the streets of Delano last Monday and at the McFarland and Delano prayer breakfasts this Thursday morning. We attend Chambers of Commerce, service clubs and community collaborative meetings throughout the district to include Lost Hills, McKittrick, Arvin, Lamont, Buttonwillow, Shafter, Wasco, La Colonia and parts of Bakersfield. In all these gatherings and meetings, we get to meet and serve the people of District 4 and hear your concerns.
This is what we’ve heard and learned in the last year: we have so much more in common than we know. The divisiveness of this time in our history is ill-founded. Whether you live in gated Seven Oaks, a community I serve in Bakersfield, or La Colonia, a small community outside Shafter, we all want the same things. Locally, those are pot holes filled and good roads; safe streets and clean communities; safe and clean parks; affordable housing; a place to raise a family and earn a good living; and a place where people of all cultures and histories can live together with respect for each other.
Let’s celebrate the events of our communities and the people of our communities. This diverse fabric and the richness of Kern County is something of which we should all be proud.
If you see us out and about, and you will, please say hello and tell us your concerns and what you want to see in your community. It’s our job to help make that happen to the best of our ability.
Got any questions? Feel free to contact my staff at district4@kerncounty.com or call at 61-868-3680. Have a great week!
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
