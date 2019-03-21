My staff and I continue to work on a number of projects to improve Delano Memorial Park. When Delano became a part of the newly drawn District 4, I realized Delano Memorial Park had been neglected as a county park.
Working with several Delano residents, who have offered several ideas and made requests, we have worked to make Delano Memorial Park a better place.
The park's clubhouse roof has been replaced, costing $16,000. The Delano Little League brought the roof leaking to our attention.
Some other citizens contacted our field representative Art Armendariz requesting better lighting in the park's parking lot and concession area. We found out there is a lack of lighting in this area of the park. We are proceeding with the installation of lighting around multiple buildings in the concession areas. There is a large concession building that services the ball field and a number of smaller buildings that create a dark corridor. We will improve the lighting in all these areas. This will take significant park staff resources since the new lighting will require a dedicated power source.
There were some tree limbs that were leaning toward the livestock arena and bathrooms at the park. We took care of this problem.
Two other citizens contacted us about the oval grassy area at the park's entrance being unsafe for the large organizations such as Cinco de Mayo, Harvest Holiday and Delano Chamber that use this area. We made sure the large holes in the ground were filled in with soil.
We are also excited about our LED Lighting Ball Field project which we have been working on for several months. This project will benefit the Delano Little League. The current lighting system is outdated. This project is now out of the Design phase and in Plan Check. A joint scope meeting was held on Feb. 22 with the contractor.
The project's permit will be issued anytime now as well as the notice to proceed. We are working with the little league to make sure construction of the lights does not interfere with their games.
It is a real privilege for us to serve you. We like Delano and its friendly people. Great things are coming for Delano.
If you ever any have questions, always feel free to call our main office at (661) 868-3680. If you would like to be on our e-mail contact list, just let us know. Direct any questions you have to me to District4@kerncounty.com. See you next week!
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
