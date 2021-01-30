To ensure our students receive a quality education this spring, it is imperative California schools reopen for in-person learning. Some benefits of in-person learning at school include gaining social skills, receiving healthy meals and exercise, mental health support and access to technological resources such as broadband connection.
In Delano, both the Delano Union School District and the Delano Joint Union High School District have decided to continue to do the online education and are waiting for the distribution of the COVID vaccine before deciding to do in-person schooling. Once the teachers and staff are vaccinated, the schools hope to open shortly thereafter. An important part of regaining normalcy from this pandemic is to open schools.
In late December, Gov. Gavin Newson announced a $2 billion Safe Schools for All plan to support more schools reopening for in-person instruction in 2021. The program involves students in kindergarten through sixth grade, plus transitional kindergarten. Middle and high schools will continue to study via distance learning unless their schools opened for in-person instruction before their counties entered the “purple” tier. With the right precautions in place, schools in counties with less than 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 can participate in the program. This means that most school districts will not participate immediately in February given that most counties have infection rates 25 or higher. Kern County remains in the purple tier, with many indoor business operations closed due to widespread transmission of the virus.
As an incentive to participate, the Safe Schools for All plan provides school districts a base amount of $450 per student if they file their application to participate by Feb. 1, or $337 per student if they file it by March, and an additional amount per student based on the number of high-needs students as defined by the Local Control Funding Formula. However, distance learning will still be an option for parents who don’t want their children to receive in-person instruction. To receive the funds, students and adults are required to get tested regularly.
According to the California Department of Public Health, for districts in counties with less than an average of 14 positive cases per 100,000, everyone has to be tested every two weeks. In districts with a higher incidence rate, everyone would have to be tested weekly. Gov. Newsom’s administration will support COVID-19 testing for schools with high rates of transmission.
In addition to COVID-19 testing requirements, students will be required to wear masks and school staff will be required to wear surgical masks. The governor’s administration will distribute millions of surgical masks to schools at no cost. By Feb. 1, districts must submit a COVID safety plan that has the approval of school employee unions and meets the new Cal/OSHA regulations. However, the timeline would be delayed for districts in counties with high infection rates until the infection rates fall below 28 cases per 100,000 residents. Schools must submit a COVID-19 safety plan to local and state health authorities. Local health authorities have five days to approve or disapprove the plan.
In the weeks ahead, I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors and the California State Association of Counties to advocate for additional federal and state financial resources to support Kern Public Health Department’s expansion of vaccine distribution. Also, my office will continue to partner with school administrators in District 4 to assist schools in receiving the county resources necessary to educate our students.
To prepare for reopening schools, we as a community must make it a priority to expand vaccine distribution to school staff through the spring. Currently, the governor’s proposal for reopening in-person instruction is going through the legislative process with the California State Legislature in Sacramento. Meeting this challenge requires state coordination, communication, funding, workforce flexibility and a massive increase in the number of vaccine doses available to counties.
Feel free to contact the District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com if you have any ideas, suggestions or questions regarding this or any county matter.
