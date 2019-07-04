I wanted to use this week to wish everyone a Happy and Safe July 4! We have a great country and a great county and this is the day to celebrate both, with our families and friends. My office so wants to be a part of this celebration across our district that we have helped sponsor Independence Day celebrations in Wasco, Shafter and Delano.
Whatever your politics, this is a day of unity and celebration. Things may be a bit tumultuous on the national level, but here in Kern County, not so much. Not for our District 4 office, anyway. It is our policy and practice to go everywhere, to meet with everyone, and to try to find common ground with everyone. To be united, as we should be, on Independence Day.
Examples abound. When a judge ordered redistricting that dramatically changed my district and compelled me to meet some new communities, we did just that, as my District 4 staff and I have tried to go meet our constituents and hear your concerns. We hear you, and we strive to help you in your communities. And it’s been great fun getting to know the people of Delano, McFarland, Wasco, Shafter, La Colonia, McKittrick, Buttonwillow, Lamont, Arvin and Weedpatch. These journeys have reaffirmed something I had always suspected — no matter where we are from, we all want the same thing: safe streets, clean parks, good schools, potholes fixed and taxes low. No matter where we are from, we are not so different.
Following our TRUTH Forums, where the public expressed their concern and distrust at activities within the county, we helped bring the parties together to talk and bridge gaps. Now, the ACLU and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office are talking to each other, and we are looking for ways to work together with you to build trust in the community.
Another thing we have in common is that we need good jobs and new industries, and the training that goes with that. So it is our mission in District 4 to foster a business friendly environment where businesses can come and create jobs that help raise our standard of living. New job skills, training programs or even a few free rides from rural District 4 to Bakersfield College are helping to educate our workforce. We have actually created economic opportunity zones that will bring revenues to your communities to help pay for certain projects specific to your communities. We are succeeding in this, and your communities are discovering that your District 4 supports these educational, business and economic development programs.
But quality of life goes beyond where we work and go to school. We need parks, open spaces and recreation. Whether it’s the Delano Little League, Know Your Numbers, Movies in the Park that our District 4 office is hosting in your neighborhood or Proposition 68 funding grants for parks like Lamont Park, we are working hard to bring these amenities to your community.
We’ve worked hard to fix a structural deficit, and we are almost there, and with that I hope to see enhanced pay for our deputies, firefighters and civil service workers that will help us with morale and the retention and recruitment of qualified public safety and general staff.
And in case you are not on our email list, you might want to be added, as we are updating you regularly on the latest pothole repair, road improvement and every District 4 item of business to keep you informed. Fixing the roads is another one of our highest priorities!
So you see, on this Independence Day, and the whole year for that matter, we have much to celebrate. Once again, I wish you all a safe and happy Fourth of July!
Want to get on that email list? Contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
