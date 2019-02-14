While it’s been great talking about Delano in this new feature, “Couch’s Corner,” I wanted to take this week to talk about another city whose residents read The Record: McFarland.
I was thrilled my staff was able to be present at the ribbon cutting celebration Feb. 6 for the opening of “Blanco” Park, commemorating a “hero” of McFarland, Jim White, by naming McFarland’s new park after him.
Some might say Jim White put McFarland on the map but kudos go to the current City Manager of McFarland, John Wooner, for trying to make the map of McFarland a little larger. John is trying to find ways to get McFarland through some financial difficulties. One thing is by an annexation effort that will help McFarland physically and financially grow — by expanding its tax base.
We do this through the LAFCO process, a Kern County Commission that I am a member of that oversees the annexation process for cities in Kern County. By annexing land zoned for businesses and industries close to the 99 Freeway, John hopes to build the tax base McFarland needs to be strong financially. As a board member of LAFCO, I will be evaluating this and other proposals to make sure these annexations happen in a coherent and thoughtful way.
Despite the fact McFarland, and Delano too, for that matter, are incorporated and have their own government, the county can support these communities in a number of ways. In the case of McFarland, we support you by providing our Kern County Fire Department as your first responder. This saves McFarland the expense of having its own fire department, at least for the time being. Other services, like Aging and Adult Services, Environmental Health and Human Services, are services the county performs and this saves cities like McFarland and Delano money.
I will be hosting a town hall meeting in McFarland in March to give you a chance to learn about other ways Kern County can work with the city of McFarland and its residents.
Got any questions about these or any other issues concerning your County government? All you have to do is let us know your concerns at district4@kerncounty.com. See you next week!
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
