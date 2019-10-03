It’s encouraging to see others reporting on the good work happening in the Delano community. Hats off to Bryana Lozoya for her excellent article in the South Kern Sol recently about some Kern County road improvements planned in the Delano area, in particular Lytle Avenue. She gives credit to the county, which is much appreciated, and she quotes Gustavo Aguirre from the Center for Race, Poverty, and the Environment who has been working closely with our office for some time to coordinate improvement projects throughout District 4.
Getting Lytle Avenue paved has been an interesting project in that some landowners had been unwilling to cooperate in this much needed improvement. Our office met regularly with landowners, county counsel and different county departments trying to understand the problem and to find a way to work through this impasse. In part because of this constant attention to the matter on the part of District 4 staff, obstacles were overcome and this application for grant funds could be made. There’s still a long way to go, but the $1.4 million in grant funds have been applied for and our hope is that this project, a long time coming, will be deemed worthy by the federal government.
It's how your local county government is supposed to work. We listen to our communities, we work with stakeholders and we find a way to improve your communities as a result of the input from the community. But to get that input, it is important to find those groups that are willing to work with us. CRPE has been that kind of group. Whether it is Lost Hills, Shafter, Delano, Lamont and others, we regularly encounter CRPE, and the cooperation is amazing. The results are tangible for your communities.
In Shafter, it’s helped prioritize $38 million in potential air pollution improvement projects toward improving Shafter air quality. In Lost Hills, it has been critical in helping understand community needs regarding traffic issues, sidewalks and schools. In Lamont, it has been at the table as we discuss flood plans, road improvements, pesticide management and dust control from agriculture. It works to represent the community, but when it meets with government officials, it brings a constructive dialogue that makes getting things done a mutually beneficial experience.
CRPE is an example of a community group that is out there making sure the community is heard in local government, but there are others as well. District 4 has made it a priority to go everywhere, to meet everyone, and we are thrilled at the interaction that is occurring between community groups and your District 4 office. To name but a few, we have strong relationships with the ACLU, United Farmworkers Foundation, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, the Chambers of Commerce for all District 4 communities, the Central Valley Farmworkers Foundation, the Community Alliances and the Community Collaboratives for all the communities, and seriously, the list literally goes on and on.
Does your group want to meet and discuss? The door is always open. Contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or call at 868-3680.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.