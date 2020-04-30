The pandemic is creating all kinds of concerns and threats to the residents of our county, and food shortages and hunger are some of the greatest concerns, especially among our senior population. It’s not just the virus that seniors need to be afraid of but the isolation, inability to go places and availability of food. In this crisis, seniors may be our most vulnerable population. We all need to watch out for each other during this crisis.
Neighbors are encouraged to check in on a senior to see how they are doing. The Friendship Line is open 24/7 for seniors needing to speak with someone for companionship and emotional support. It’s a great way to provide a wellness check for your loved one. Call the Friendship Line at 800-971-0016 if you are a senior and need to speak with someone.
During this crisis and always, it’s important that we get the word out to seniors, and that our Aging and Adult Services Department at the county adapt to the challenges associated with making sure our senior population is able to get healthy food. I am pleased that there are already programs in place to make sure our seniors are fedm and I am excited to share that more programs are on the way.
A quick rehash of current programs available is appropriate here. Due to the virus, our senior centers have had to close, but the Meals on Wheels program continues. This program allows food to be delivered to seniors ages 60 and over who are homebound due to illness, incapacitation, disability or isolation. To sign up, contact Kristin Besnard at 868-0902 (besnardk@kerncounty.com) if you live in Buttonwillow, Bakersfield, Lamont or Arvin, or Katrecia Short at 868-0973 (shortka@kerncounty.com) if you live in Delano, McFarland, Wasco or Shafter.
Kern County Aging and Adult Services will also assist seniors unable to shop for groceries. Using the senior’s own funds, volunteers pick up ordered items, and deliver them to the senior at their home. In addition, Golden Empire Gleaners (324-2767) and Community Action Partnership of Kern (398-4520) are available to assist in making sure seniors are fed. The Supplemental Food Assistance Program is a California Department of Aging Program and both are available to get groceries and food delivered to you on a regular basis. And if you call CAPK’s 2-1-1 hotline, you can get information on when the next food distribution is scheduled to be in your neighborhood.
But even with these programs already in place to help seniors get the food they need, more is needed, so the county is developing the next phase which would be to use local, non-chain restaurants to provide and deliver meals in designated areas. This program would help the restaurants strained by the economic effects of the lockdown and provide healthy meals to seniors. Expect to see more on this program as the details and funding get worked out in the coming days.
Recent data from the state and our Public Health Department suggests we are making progress in our fight against this virus. We are flattening the curve, so to speak. Your cooperation in isolating and social distancing has been the key, but isolating shouldn’t mean we lose touch with our most vulnerable populations like our senior citizens. Making sure they are OK, fed and healthy by checking on them is just one step.
If you have questions about senior programs and how the county can help you or a senior you are concerned about, contact the Aging and Adult Services main phone number at 661-868-1000 or by email at aginginfo@kerncounty.com. If you have questions about any other county matter, feel free to contact our District 4 office at district4@kerncounty.com or by phone at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
