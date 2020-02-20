At today’s Kern Council of Governments meeting, the “impossible” is happening! Now this “impossible” event may not seem like that big a thing to some, but I will share the story of it, and a few others, so that you can see that the government can work for people. In order for the government to work for people, leaders have to find ways to break through the “impossible” to make things happen.
This Kern COG event that I am so happy about is approval of funding to pave Lytle Avenue near Delano. For years and years, we were told it couldn’t be done due to right-of-way issues. That’s when a creative Public Works official did something unimaginable — he revisited the rules and found the legal path that allowed us to move forward. It may not seem like that much, but after being told for years it couldn’t be done, and then finding a way to do it, it seemed like we had accomplished the impossible. I am so happy to report that Lytle Avenue will soon be paved, and with that unnecessary flooding will be significantly reduced.
The “can’t do” attitude persists in government and in a lot of other places, and my approach to counter that is a “nothing is impossible” attitude. It’s a good feeling as a county supervisor to find ways to get things done that some folks say can’t be done so that we can serve you better. Sometimes, there are difficult but necessary tasks, like making the tough choices during a period of austerity to address the county’s fiscal crisis. At the beginning of this crisis, it seemed like we wouldn’t prevail, but here we are, four years later, and, thanks to our county employees, we have accomplished this most challenging task.
Speaking of fiscal crises, communities like Arvin, Lamont and Lost Hills are considered disadvantaged economically. We found a way to create economic opportunity areas, an innovative economic tool that allows us to dedicate incremental tax revenue increases and allocate them to these economic opportunity areas in Lamont, Arvin and Lost Hills. These funds are already accruing and plans are being developed to make infrastructure improvements in these communities.
No one ever thought it would happen, but in La Colonia, near Shafter, we have funded a community center. With community input, we will build a modest cultural and activity center that honors the achievements and history of that community.
And in Lamont, we hope to use Proposition 68 funding to rebuild the county’s Lamont Park. Good people have been trying hard to build a sense of community in Lamont. If you could see the drawings for this park, you would see that nothing was spared or considered “impossible” in designing a park that can be a jewel of the community.
You have to go into government with a determination to get things done, and yes, you have to fight through the bureaucracy to do it. While bureaucracy may at times be necessary, it should never be an excuse to say you can’t do something. For me, when someone tells me that, it just makes me all the more determined to find a way.
To do that, my staff and I went to work. We listened to your concerns and tried to do what some said was “impossible.” Whether it be paving Lytle Avenue, fixing Delano’s Little League baseball fields, taking steps to solve the flooding in Lamont or helping Arvin with some public works projects, we didn’t take “that can’t be done” for an answer.
Nothing is impossible when you listen to the people you were elected to serve and you believe that creativity and determination can accomplish what some say can’t be done.
Have an impossible problem that you’d like us to take a look at solving? Call the District 4 offices at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
