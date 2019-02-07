It was another busy week making sure Delano is properly represented in Kern County. The highlight was the annual State of the County Address Jan. 30 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, where, as this year’s chair of the Board of Supervisors, I was honored to be able to do a report on the “state of the county.” But that was not the highlight. Rather, the highlight was when Destiny Aguirre, daughter of Delano’s Mayor Joe Aguirre, sang the national anthem. Joe should be so proud, and so should Delano, that one of its own was able to shine so bright on the biggest stage during the county’s biggest night. Delano’s own Pastor David Vivas did the invocation that evening. Thanks to Destiny and David both for making the event a success.
It was very satisfying to see that Delano was represented in other ways as it had a full table at the event and its city council was well represented. It’s a good sign that the county and city of Delano can celebrate together, too. Come together, work together, get things done together — that’s my goal, and I hope it’s all of the Delano City Council’s goal too.
Early that same morning, at 3:30 a.m., my staff joined about 15 other folks at the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled to conduct the Kern County Homeless Collaborative Point-In-Time Count, an annual effort to get a handle on the homelessness problem by getting a sense of who’s out there and what their needs are. This is a key step in helping these people get into housing and back on their feet. I was thrilled that the county and Delano could work together on this count, and this just one component of a strategy my office is helping to facilitate for Delano. You will hear more on the steps we are taking to help solve this problem in Delano.
I was excited to hear this week the latest update on your Little League ball fields as well. LED lights are coming, and with that, the ball teams are going to be able to see those fly balls so much better. I expect installation of these lights to begin in March. This is part of a major Kern County District 4 commitment to Delano’s Little League. We’ve done a lot already, but there’s more to do, and this is just one more step in that process.
Finally, what a great Crab Feed Delano has! On Jan. 26, members of my staff joined you during Delano’s ninth annual Crab Feed. Hmmm, it’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it!
Got any questions about these or any other issues concerning your county government? All you have to do is let us know your concerns at district4@kerncounty.com. See you next week!
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
