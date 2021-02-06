It’s been almost a year since the virus hit, and the work of the Kern County Public Health Department has been nonstop since then. In the chaos and uncertainty associated with this pandemic, our county has been steered through it by the tireless work of its director, Matt Constantine, and the entire Public Health Department.
The journey through this first year has been challenging not just in Kern County, but all across the world, but Matt’s leadership during this crisis is no small part of the reason Kern County is positioned to get back on solid footing with special emphasis on getting us all vaccinated. We have been in great need of Matt’s services during this crisis, and he has performed admirably.
So it is with the highest regard that I share with you that Matt Constantine will be retiring at the end of March. His intent to retire in early 2021 had been shared with the Board of Supervisors back in 2019, so it comes as no surprise to us. But for the fact that we are still in the throes of this pandemic, his retirement would have been without any public attention. Fortunately, by the time he leaves, we should be in full vaccination mode at the various locations around the county and at the mass vaccination site at the Kern County Fairgrounds. I’m thankful for Matt and for his 27 years of public service to the county.
Succession planning is important in any organization, and I’m pleased that at the Public Health Department, Brynn Carrigan has been groomed to step into Matt’s role, allowing the county to proceed forward through this pandemic without skipping a beat. Brynn has been the assistant public health director since 2012 and became director effective Feb. 1, 2021. She will continue leading this department that is so critical to the county’s handling of the pandemic. We wish her the best of luck and promise our support.
Every county in California is required to have a health officer who not only helps to oversee the medical services provided by a county public health department but also provides countywide medical leadership. Dr. Kristopher Lyon is the health officer for the county of Kern. Dr. Lyon not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, but he is passionate and enthusiastic about improving the lives of all Kern County residents. Somewhat unique and of great benefit to the county, Dr. Lyon is also a practicing emergency medicine physician and has tremendous experience in emergency management and field medic services.
In a normal day, Dr. Lyon provides medical leadership to our Public Health nurses who respond to the homes of our residents and to our health clinics that provide critical medical services to our community. However, with our efforts to battle COVID over the last 10 months, Dr. Lyon also provides guidance and leadership with implementing methods to prevent transmission and is actively involved with how best to manage the large number of COVID positive patients in our hospitals.
So you can see that names come and go at the county, but continuity is always the goal. We have that here with the retirement of Matt Constantine and hope to have that as each of us chooses our time to hang it up. I wish Matt the best of luck in his future endeavors.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 issue, feel free to call us at 66-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s 4th District.
