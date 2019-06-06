There are so many things happening in Delano and McFarland these days that it is impossible to comment on them all so please excuse me for writing about one of my favorite Delano subjects, again. The Delano Little League held its closing ceremonies for this season this past Saturday to honor the teams and children who participate. About 300 people, children and adults, participated in this ceremony, recognizing the children who worked so hard and learned so much about baseball and working together as a team. It’s a credit to Delano to have a vibrant Little League program like you have and it’s something for which you should be proud.
Be especially proud of your Little League organizers, like Filimon Garcia and Yolanda Vega, and all the volunteers for the program, especially the coaches, whose commitment allowed Delano to have over 25 teams participate this year. They make things happen, and they are always looking out for ways to improve the experience. This past week Yolanda was present at a pre-construction meeting with the county and the contractor where the schedule for the installation of the new lights was being discussed. Yolanda made sure the contractors didn’t interfere with league activities, whether it was the Little League season, the girls softball season or the All Star season.
Speaking of the new lights, Filimon and Yolanda are a big part of the reason why Delano Memorial Park, and the Little League facility in particular, are experiencing the wave of improvements that are happening there. And our District 4 staff is thankful to have partners in the community that can help us help you make Delano better.
At the county meeting, the schedule for the new LED lights installation was set out, and I am happy that these are being installed as we speak. The installation should only take a few weeks. No disruption in game activities will be experienced but when these lights are completed, you will be seeing a measurable difference in the quality and brightness of the lights, among other improvements. These improvements include timers, remote controls and additional lights that project upwards onto the bottom side of the ball, allowing the players better visibility on fly balls. No more excuses for those dropped pop flies! I’ve requested and been told these are state of the art quality, the type used at the best facilities of this nature. Better lighting was an impediment to the Delano Little League hosting tournaments. Hopefully, with these new lights, the Delano Little League may be able to host some tournaments and bring in some teams from out of town.
Two championship games were played this past Saturday. I want to make sure we give credit to the Dodgers and A’s at the major league level for getting to the finals, and to the Dodgers for winning. At the minor league level, the Angels and Braves squared off, and congrats go the Angels for winning that playoff. Congrats also go to the Giants who edged out the White Sox at the rookie level division in their exciting 14-13 win. Of course, at the T-ball level, everyone’s a winner. Truly, at all levels, everyone is a winner and congrats to all.
The closing ceremonies are about recognizing all the teams and all the children, and the sponsors as well. We all win when our community is engaged with our children. Thanks to sponsors Assemblymember Rudy Salas, American Ag, the Platt Store, StoreMore and Carlos’s Barbershop, among others. My office was proud to be a sponsor as well.
Yolanda and Filimon are the people to talk to about Little League. Feel free to call our office about anything related to Kern County. We’re here to serve. Call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com.
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
