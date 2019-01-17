With the New Year we get a new opportunity to try new things. So when The Record asked if I would do a weekly update on Kern County District 4 activities, I welcomed the opportunity. With the election season over and the dust finally settling on the court-ordered redistricting, what better way to reach out this new community I look forward to serving?
And reaching out I am doing. In addition to hosting a town hall meeting in Delano last year, I attended several city council meetings. You may have noticed myself and/or my staff attending numerous activities and events throughout Delano. Expect to see us more. One thing I can promise you is we will show up and listen. Just this past week, I was walking the streets of downtown Delano trying to meet and greet you, the people of Delano.
At the city council meetings I attended last year, I presented a proposal that would help Delano secure additional tax revenues for designated projects. In the spirit of cooperation between the county and the city of Delano, I proposed a joint effort to improve the Little League facilities and even use county-owned property to build a better Little League facility. Little League Baseball is very popular in Delano, and Delano is ideally located to take advantage of the sport and my proposal to bring in additional tax revenues. By working together, great things can happen.
At the time, with the election season in full swing, my proposal did not get much consideration last year, but it’s a new year and let’s try again! I will be attending a city council meeting soon to re-submit this proposal. The point is, there are ways that Delano can earmark certain tax revenues to build economic opportunities for itself, and I hope to participate with Delano to help make those things real.
Donating county land to improve a Little League facility is just one example of how we can work together. In this “Couch’s Corner” segment, I intend to show you and bring to you other ways the county and city can work together. And I look forward to hearing from you with suggestions, concerns and feedback on ways to work together. You can reach me at district4@kerncounty.com.
