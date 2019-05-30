This week I want to share with you some important and much needed information regarding the services that you, or someone you know, may qualify for through the Department of Human Services (DHS). From time to time many of us have experienced a situation where we could use some help to get our families back on their feet. I am happy to inform you that DHS offers programs to assist qualified applicants who may need a job, health insurance or food for their family.
If the need is financial, families can apply for the CalWORKs program which offers cash assistance for low-income families. For indigent individuals, the General Assistance program can help with money for housing, utility costs, transportation and even some miscellaneous items. Along with this is job search assistance that includes help with resume writing, application tips and interview coaching. For families that are looking for food assistance, the Cal-Fresh Program is designed to also help low-income individuals and families by providing money that can be used to purchase groceries and other food items.
DHS can also help with anyone needing to secure health insurance. Those interested can apply for Medi-Cal or Covered California. These programs have different qualifying criteria but combined will likely offer an insurance plan that meets your family’s needs.
With offices located at 1816 Cecil Ave. in Delano, 115 Central Valley Highway in Shafter, and 8300 Segrue Road in Lamont, District 4 residents can visit either of these offices to learn more about and to apply for these programs. In addition to these face-to-face options, potential applicants can also call these offices or simply apply online at C4Yourself.org. All of this and much more information is available on their website www.kcdhs.org.
DHS also has a tremendous network of community partners to assist with additional needs. For example, on top of its own training and work experience programs, DHS partners with Proteus, Inc., an agency that operates programs primarily targeting agricultural workers and their children with the hopes of helping them with employment, training and school. DHS has also teamed up with Community Connection for Child Care to help care for the children of those parents who are pursuing their employment and educational goals.
I asked the department’s Director Dena Murphy about her thoughts regarding the services DHS provides in northwest Kern County and she lit up. Murphy said she’s so proud of the partnership between DHS staff, District 4 staff and community members that helps provide resources for community members in need.
One of those resources are job fairs. On June 13, Delano will host its next Job Fest at Cesar Chavez High School, where we anticipate more than 70 employers and hundreds of job seekers will be in attendance. During last year’s event, more than 100 attendees found employment.
Even during a time when our local economy is giving cause for great optimism, we never want to neglect those who are struggling. That is why it is important for me to ensure that you are aware that these important resources are available whenever the need arises. Stay tuned. Over the next few months our office will provide more details on the services highlighted in this article.
Got any questions about these services? Contact DHS at www.kcdhs.org. If you want to get in touch with my office, contact us at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com. See you next week!
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.