This week I wanted to talk about the Delano City Walk and Health Expo held last Saturday. With redistricting, I have had the opportunity to be your Kern County supervisor for much of the last year, and I have to tell you, I am so impressed by how vibrant and engaging a community you have. The Delano City Walk was just another example of the strength of your community. Kudos to the Delano Chamber of Commerce for another great job organizing this event!
Over 200 people attended this walk from Aviator Casino to Cecil Park (about 2.4 miles), and all along the way the health and vibrancy of your community shined brightly. These 200 or so folks got a T-shirt as they walked, ran or rode their bikes, and at Cecil Park there was food, information booths, games and a car show to greet the attendees. A good time was had by all, and the sense of community was evident.
This is not the first or the last time this community pride has shown through, and in my limited time getting to know Delano, I am feeling the same pride in your community as you should be feeling. Being the second largest city in Kern County, Delano deserves the attention and services that Kern County provides and those services need to be brought to you. It is my intention to make sure your county government serves you. That is why I hired Art Armendariz, a long-time city council and school board member, as one of my staff members. Art’s job is to be in Delano when I can’t be, and you may have seen him at the walk, as he presented briefly on my behalf and joined you in the festivities.
He also attends the Community Alliance, city council and chamber meetings, and he meets with constituents, staffs the District 4 office and a host of other things. He’s there for you, representing me. Others in my staff join Art in various functions in Delano, and I try to make sure county government services are outreaching to your proud city. Let’s keep communicating so that this can continue to happen and happen even better.
All you have to do is contact Art at my District 4 office at 455 Lexington St. in Delano between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. You can also email him at armendarizar@kerncounty.com or call our office and ask for Art at 661-868-3680. He is available to meet you as well at your location if you prefer.
Out and about, you’ll see me in Delano too. Delano may be the second largest city in Kern County, but it is the largest city I serve and that is why we have made a total commitment to serving you. Direct any questions you have to me to District4@kerncounty.com. See you next week!
David Couch represents Kern County's Fourth District.
