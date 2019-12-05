I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. I did. District 4 staff and I attended Tony’s Pizza’s Thanksgiving Community Luncheon in Delano, where we, along with about 200 volunteers, helped serve the traditional holiday feast to about 600 attendees. Seventy turkeys were cooked to support this event! I wanted to thank all who attended, and especially Tony Martinez, who truly made this event happen. Much thanks to Dalip Singh, who was a strong partner with Tony in this endeavor.
Tony is too humble to talk about himself but he is motivated to serve his community in this way as a tribute to his father, Tony Sr., who recently passed away. Tony Sr. had for years had a tradition of feeding the community on Thanksgiving. Your dad would be proud, Tony!
It was so great to see the community come together, despite some very challenging weather conditions. Many of the volunteers gave up their traditions and plans to be there to serve the community. We had people from all walks of life attend — youth groups, the needy and the homeless, people who just wanted to commune with each other, the elderly and anybody who wanted to share this day.
One of the special treats of the day was that all the attendees were given a special placemat created by the students at Morningside Elementary. It just showed how widespread the feeling was to support this event. Special thanks to Ricky Chavez, principal of Morningside. The placemats, made by the students, were such a delight and gave us all something to take home to remember the event.
Also of special note is Cesar E. Chavez High School soccer players, who gave up their entire day to help prepare, serve and clean up. That was a long day and a remarkable job. Thanks to Tony and Elvia Mendez for helping get this group out for the day. They were a tremendous help!
It’s just another example of how Delano is a vibrant community with a strong sense of itself and pride. For me, one of the real profound joys that have come from the recent Kern County redistricting has been the opportunity to get to know Delano and feel like I am a part of this community. You have a great community, Delano. Thank you, Delano, for accepting me into your community.
We all have so much to be thankful for, and I’m thankful for people like Tony, who is willing to give of his time, energy and personal resources to serve. People with a servant’s heart make Kern County such a great place to live. While other places boast of riches and things, I’m glad that Kern County’s greatest resource is its people and our willingness to give. We take care of each other. In my capacity as your Kern County supervisor, I promise to do my best to serve with that same servant’s heart that Tony has.
Got any questions about this or other county matters? Email us at district4@kerncounty.com or call at 661-868-3680.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.