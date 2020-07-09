A few years ago, as part of a community input town hall meeting, we gave a group of attendees 40 pennies and laid some jars out, each jar being a service the government provides, like public safety, fire, public works, human services, etc. The point of the exercise was to get people to think how they would spend their pennies to make sure the maximum public good was being achieved. It was an interesting exercise for government officials to learn what the public sees as priorities and for the public to learn that there are only so many pennies to go around.
This past week, we conducted a similar exercise at the county. Our Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop laid out the budget scenario for this coming year and although he didn’t ask us to put 40 pennies into different jars, but he did explain some distressing news. Mainly that there weren’t enough pennies to go around, and that with COVID-19 and other economic factors, this year there will be even fewer pennies.
Those factors include anemic growth in tax revenues, increased cost of county services, virtually no growth in property or sales tax revenue, decreased price of oil, COVID-related economic impact and decreased consumer spending, to name a few. Per Ryan, we must “prepare today to address potential and significant discretionary revenue reductions.”
Based on that dire forecast, the following steps have been implemented already or are in the process of being implemented. On May 19, the Board of Supervisors implemented hiring freezes and freezes on some flexible promotions and special step increases. We took action on certain overtime expenses and are looking at freezing step increases and implementing pay cuts and other savings measures. In my office, for instance, we have already reduced staff hours and implemented furloughs for some employees.
For this year’s budget, which started July 1, we are discussing a 7.5 percent reduction in department budgets and a change to how we bill communities for fire service and how we pay firefighter overtime, critical components to bringing this budget under control and in line with the disturbing revenue projections.
What the 40 penny exercise showed is that 40 pennies is not a lot to go round, and if you take away 7.5 percent, there’s even fewer. We’re not like the city of Bakersfield, which got a sales tax increase and now gets more pennies to go round, or the federal government, which can just print more pennies. We have to live with the number of pennies we have and make it work. It’ll require tightening our belts once again. Much like the last fiscal emergency we faced, we can get through this together and better if we just manage our pennies in the best way possible, but this exercise does require some understanding on your part – to do your part and to bear with us as we do ours.
In closing, a penny for your thoughts: contact us at our office at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com. We’d love to hear your ideas on how we can best use those pennies. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.