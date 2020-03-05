At the Delano City Council meeting Monday, I got a chance to do a presentation to your City Council on a plan for a navigation center for Delano’s homeless population. We’ve come a long way in the past year or so in building this plan, and I’ve shared parts of it in previous Couch’s Corners, but today I wanted to let you know what we talked about at the City Council meeting and the plan we have drafted for Delano.
I shared the stage for this presentation with Mike Gutierrez, executive director of the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled (DADD), who presented to the City Council the current status of homelessness in Delano, and why the time is now to act. I also shared the stage with Jim Wheeler, director of Flood Ministries, who currently does homeless outreach in Delano and has agreed to operate our proposed navigation center. The last speaker was Anna Laven, the new executive director for the Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative (BKRHC), who shared what the funding sources were and how the BKRHC was poised to help the rural communities of Kern County. Thanks to all for a job well done!
After I introduced the subject and identified the key partners in the planning process, Mike discussed the state of homelessness in the city of Delano. We have a problem here, but unlike other communities that waited too long, it is manageable here if we are proactive. Mike shared that one of DADD’s current facilities could be used for a navigation center and safe sleep location, a place where Delano’s homeless can get a break from the elements and from the madness, desperation and purposelessness that consumes their lives. This center would provide more than safe sleep and a meal; it would provide the community the chance to assess and support these homeless people, a chance to build trust and a chance for us to help those that are least fortunate among us heal and reintegrate into society.
Jim Wheeler from Flood Ministries stepped up to the dais next and explained how that could happen. As Flood Ministries has the experience to do this, they would operate the facility, but they would need help from the community to feed and care for this group. A critical assumption of this plan is that the community will participate in the operation of this center. Experience has shown me that Delano is exactly that type of community — one that helps others. The operational plan he presented discussed how the facility will be a good neighbor and will have ways to ensure the homeless population will not loiter around the location. The good neighbor approach promises to make the surrounding community better due to the efforts made by staff, volunteers and work crews at the facility.
Safe sleep, a meal, a shower, laundry services, pet management – are all components of the plan and these are critical components to help our homeless population get some semblance of normalcy back. But just as important is the case management, the medical and mental health services that can be provided here, the housing navigation, the job placement, the substance abuse counseling, the constant contact that are prerequisite to get our homeless population off the street and into stable housing and reintegrate back into society.
It is a good plan but how will this be paid for? Anna Laven discussed funding sources. Good news: with the current crisis in homelessness in California and the nation, there are lots of funding sources, but they have to be applied for. Between the city, Flood Ministries, BKRHC and the county, we can get this facility funded without a dime coming from the city’s general fund. As your county supervisor, I pledge to do my part in making sure some of the county funds earmarked to deal with homelessness make their way to Delano, but Delano will need to embrace this solution as well because in some cases the applicant for these funding sources will have to be the city.
Leaders should understand that by managing the homeless problem in Delano, costs should be reduced. Currently, the Delano Police Department responds to more than 300 calls per month for incidents related to homelessness, with an estimated 10 percent of those being serious incidents. A navigation center should help to reduce those calls and costs. Just to be clear, it’s called a navigation center, not a shelter, because the people who come here for services will not be able to stay. Unlike a shelter, where people can stay indefinitely, users of this facility will have to leave each day by 6 a.m.
Great credit to all the partners who joined efforts to put together this great plan! This is the way to work together to get things done, not just in matters related to homelessness but in all things. Feel free to contact the District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com if you have any ideas, suggestions or questions regarding this or any County matter.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
