Homelessness is becoming the biggest issue in a lot of communities in California these days, and Kern County is no exception. The problem has become so acute that Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, came into town last week to facilitate a discussion on how to tackle the problem. I appreciate the congressman’s leadership in this matter and want to give you an update on his efforts, the county’s ongoing efforts and what we are trying to do in Delano, in particular.
The congressman’s leadership on this subject is appreciated. Homelessness is a non-partisan issue. We are all against homelessness. Leadership from all parts of the community were present to discuss the problem and potential solutions. After a robust and organized discussion with several state and federal officials also present, an outline was drafted that included next steps on how to move forward in resolving this problem. It wasn’t that Congressman McCarthy solved this problem, but his role in bringing the community together, and state and federal resources to the table as well, will help address the problem. I’m grateful for his effort.
In the aftermath of those discussions, our County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop drafted and circulated a proposal that takes a major step toward getting the metro Bakersfield’s homeless off the streets. If you’ve been to Bakersfield lately, you would know that homelessness is out of control these days, with some increases in crime downtown as one of the consequences. Ryan proposed that the county take a relatively unused county property as a temporary low-barrier shelter for the homeless. In the aftermath of Congressman McCarthy’s visit, and in the spirit of moving quickly, this proposal could be approved and implemented quickly and would make a significant dent in the number of homeless seen walking the streets these days and nights. There are many more steps to take, but it’s a start.
In addition, the county has been meeting with key stakeholders including the city of Bakersfield to revamp the Kern County Homeless Collaborative and bring in some much needed additional resources. As much as four additional staff will be added to this new organization, whose sole purpose will be dealing with homelessness in Kern County. The new agency will include all of the service providers and shelters that currently reside under the old KCHC, which has been run on a shoe-string budget through the United Way. These organizational changes will help improve our ability to tackle this ever-growing problem.
While I applaud these efforts, my instruction to the CAO has been that we don’t forget the rural areas as we try to solve the metro Bakersfield problem. Many of you are aware of our ongoing efforts to reduce homelessness in Delano, but let me provide a quick review. We have created an ad hoc Delano Homeless Collaborative that meets monthly (except summers) and discusses homelessness in Delano.
Through these efforts:
1. We had a very successful Delano Point-In-Time Count, where we counted and served the homeless in Delano
2. We’ve conducted a Homeless Connect Resource Day in Delano earlier this year, and will be conducting another one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at 612 Main St. Thanks to Mike Gutierrez and Elvia Mendez at the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled for hosting this event
3. Working with Delano Police Department and KC Behavioral Health, we are establishing a Recovery Station in Delano that will help us help those homeless (and others) who are out on the streets and in need of immediate care. These folks may have been arrested in the past, spent the night in jail and were released back on the street. This will free up Delano PD to do its primary job
4. Working with Flood Ministries and the Delano Community Alliance, we’ve established a Rural Motel Voucher Program that allows us to help families and individuals with a motel for a short period of time in a crisis. (Thanks, Linda Hinajosa!)
5. Working with some key Delano residents with a heart and determination to help the homeless in Delano, we’ve visited the Rescue Mission of Kern and are beginning discussions of how to locate a shelter-type facility in Delano. More on this later.
Many factors are causing this epidemic of homelessness, and there is no easy solution, but working with federal, state and local leaders, and bringing the dialogue to our District 4 communities, is the role that I take very seriously. I’d love to hear from you on this. We are having our next Delano Homeless Collaborative Meeting at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at DADD, 612 Main St., in Delano if you’d like to participate. Feel free to call my office at 661-868-3680 or email at district4@kerncounty.com if you have questions.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
