‘Tis the season to be jolly, and I hope all of you in District 4 are finding in your own lives joy and reasons to be jolly. This week’s Couch’s Corner, published in the week before Christmas, is a holiday wish that all of you find your reason to be jolly and filled with joy.
For many people, the season can be difficult as we all know someone who’s struggling with illness or loss, and this season can bring that sadness to the forefront. For me, on a personal level, this season is joyous because despite those types of sorrows, we have a reason to be hopeful too. At our home, we’ll be celebrating Christmas together and cherishing the gift of life, the most wonderful of gifts, and one we should all cherish.
My Christmas wish for all of you is the same as my Christmas wish for me: to be with friends and family, enjoying this season together and all the things for which we should be thankful. Whatever your faith or background, ‘tis the season to embrace the gifts we’ve been given: life, love and each other.
You won’t see these wrapped under a tree, but these are the gifts I’ve tried to give you this year. First and foremost, I wanted to give all in District 4 the sense that they belong, and that we are working together. I wanted to help create the feeling absent in Washington but present in Kern County’s District 4, that there is no us and them, just us, and that we are all working together for the same purpose, to make the lives of the people who live here better, and to make the district and county better. My door is always open if you feel you need to be heard.
A lot of other gifts are in various stages of being wrapped at this point. In Lamont, we took tangible steps to help with the Caliente Creek flooding, and this helped significantly during last year’s major storm. In La Colonia, we took steps toward its first community center, a gathering place for adults and youth to gather, play, celebrate their history and engage in activities. In Buttonwillow, we took major steps to stop illegal dumping and will continue to tackle this scourge. In Arvin, we encouraged our Public Works Department to take an awkwardly managed roads contract and keep the auditors and the state happy and Arvin officials out of trouble. With our clothes drive throughout District 4, we hope those less fortunate can stay warm this winter season. Our Movies in the Park events were well received and hopefully gave all of our communities a chance to be together and to be entertained.
In McFarland, we interceded to help resolve a longstanding dispute about a contract with the fire department, while in Lost Hills we worked with community groups and Wonderful to make the old airport available for development and to fix some local roads, especially, in case you haven’t noticed, Highway 46. In Wasco, in addition to supporting cleanups and Sheriff Activity League activities for youth, we’ve supported high school events, Orange Heart events and worked toward making your library a more desirable place to study and read. In Shafter, we worked with the AB 617 Valley Air Pollution local committee to ensure significant air pollution improvements are implemented in their community. In Delano, we greatly improved Memorial Park and made it a much better place for Little League baseball and softball. We created the Delano Homeless Collaborative and are working with key Delano stakeholders to take major steps to secure funding and make significant improvements to the homeless problem in Delano.
And so much more to come next year. Stay tuned for our New Year’s resolutions, where we will outline what we hope to accomplish in the coming year.
And of course, you already gave me a gift. You voted for me to serve you in this new District 4. Now, granted, not everyone voted for me, but I promise you all I have done my absolute best to serve all of you. Merry Christmas. May you all have a joyous holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.