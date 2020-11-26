During the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 10, the board voted to approve the revised cost recovery methodology for municipal fire service contracts prepared by The Natelson Dale Group.
This will allow Kern County to charge the contract cities a more appropriate amount for fire service in their communities. It will also allow for phased implementation of these contracts with the contract cities.
The Kern County Fire Department provides fire protection and emergency services to nine of the eleven incorporated cities of Kern County. The city of Bakersfield and California City have their own fire departments. Of the nine contracts, seven expire on June 30, 2022, one expires on June 30, 2032, and another contract expires Dec. 31 of this year.
Currently, the KCFD cost allocation methodology yields contract charges that are less than the actual cost for services provided. As District 4 supervisor, I am proud of KCFD’s success under the leadership of Fire Chief David Witt. The members of KCFD are dedicated to providing for your safety. To support KCFD’s role in our community, I am committed to ensuring costs for services such as fire are accurately established and paid. Efficient use of tax dollars will ensure community members in unincorporated Kern County do not subsidize fire services for incorporated cities.
Now you are probably asking, how did we get here? On January 9, 2018, the board received an administrative analysis report from the Center for Public Safety Management that referenced 62 different recommendations to improve the financial and operational stability of KCFD. As a result of the report, the board retained the services of TNDG to study the issue and deliver additional recommendations.
On June 30, 2020, a representative from TNDG presented a study that identified limiting factors in existing contracts that are causing the financial shortfall and recommended a method for full cost recovery with a seven-year phase in period. One month later, the board approved a request from contract cities for an extension of 90 days to conduct a review of the TNDG study. As directed by the Board, the County Administrative Office then engaged in discussions with Citigate, a consultant for all contracted cities except Maricopa.
In the near future, Kern County will begin negotiations with the nine incorporated cities including Shafter, McFarland, Arvin, Delano and Wasco on new fire service contacts. Avoiding early termination of the contracts while implementing a significant phase-in period eases the transition for cities to pay for full cost of services.
By voting to approve the new cost allocation methodology, the county will not terminate the seven contracts for fire services that expire on June 30, 2022. Furthermore, the county will offer an extension to the city of McFarland to align its termination with all other city contracts that expire in 2022. McFarland’s contract currently expires on Dec. 31. Moving forward, new contracts with contract cities will hopefully be developed using the TNDG allocation formula as a starting point for discussion and a six-year phase-in period.
I am committed to working with cities in District 4 during their adjustment to this process because no single cost allocation formula works for all cities. Advanced notice of expectations and aligning all contract renewal dates to the same day in 2022 will assist KCFD plan for operational needs such as procurement of new equipment and maintenance.
Feel free to contact our District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com for any county concerns. Have a safe week.
