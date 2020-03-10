Delano, California (93215)

Today

Rain developing this afternoon. High 66F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.