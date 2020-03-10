Local candidates for Fourth District Kern County supervisor and a McFarland Unified School District bond measure appear to be headed for victory, according to unofficial ballot results.
Incumbent David Couch appeared to win his seat back with an almost 57 percent of the vote lead over challenger Emilio Huerta.
However there are at least 67,456 provisional ballots countywide left to be counted, Kern County officials released March 5.
“I’m not ready to take any victory laps yet,” Couch said. “I’d like to know how many outstanding ballots there are from the Fourth District.”
“We just need to allow elections to do their job and get all the ballots counted,” he added. “But, obviously, I’d rather be at 56 percent than 43 percent.”
Incumbent Supervisor Couch faced yet another Latino challenger in the race for the Fourth District, in a closely-watched race that was poised to shift the balance of power on the Board of Supervisors. In 2018, then-mayor of Delano Grace Vallejo and Lamont Chamber of Commerce President Jose Gonzalez lost against Couch in the first election in the district since it became a Latino-majority.
Both Gonzalez and Vallejo split the vote in the Fourth District, allowing Couch to win with 43 percent of the total.
In McFarland, the McFarland Unified School District put a bond measure on the ballot to, among other things, build a much needed multi-purpose room at McFarland High School. The multipurpose room includes a cafeteria, auditorium and gymnasium.
McFarland Unified School District's Measure B received 427 yes votes and 301 no votes with all nine precincts reporting, or 58.65 percent in favor and 41.35 percent against the measure.
Prior to pushing for Measure B, McFarland Unified has already refinanced existing debt that translates to $1.3 million in savings, Superintendent Aaron Resendez said. The district also eliminated multi-million dollar projects, such as building a new district office and two two-story classroom buildings at McFarland Middle School. The district also changed McFarland Middle School to McFarland Junior High School and moved to have grave levels transitional kindergarten to sixth grade at elementary schools.
Resendez said school officials are "not building what we need today, but for tomorrow."
The cafeteria would accommodate 1,000 students, the gymnasium would seat 1,780 attendees and the auditorium would have seating for 3,240, according to district figures.
Repair projects at Kern Avenue and Browning Road elementary schools with bond measure funds would include fixing roofs and sidewalks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.