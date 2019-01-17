So who was it walking down downtown Delano's Main Street Monday afternoon? Yes, it was District 4 Supervisor David Couch and Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre.
Their mission was simple: speak with some business owners to find out what both Kern County and the city of Delano can do for them, or in some cases, do better for them.
The response: not enough customer parking, pubic safety concerns and, in one case, a water bill is too high.
"I don't think a sitting Kern County Supervisor has ever walked the downtown streets of Delano," said Couch, who was also selected this month as the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
Two powerful officials, indeed. But on Monday, they only wanted to hear what was on the minds of downtown merchants, and what they could do to make it better. Couch included three of his aides to take notes while he spoke to owners.
First stop was Dos Potrillos Men's Wear, owned for the past 19 years by Jesus Negrete.
"We need more parking spaces for our customers," Negrete said. "People tell us all the time, that they would have come in the week before, but they couldn't find parking."
Both Aguirre and Couch know the problem well. There is two-hour parking in front of the majority of Main Street businesses. But it is rarely enforced, so some customers park in a space all day.
Even some business owners and employees will park in their own spaces or another merchant's for eight to 10 hours.
Ruben Mendoza, who owns CM Records, next to Negrete, said he parks in spaces behind his shop, and many of his regular customers do too, because he has a rear entrance. He remembered speaking to police a few years back about the issue, and he noticed some car tires being marked by chalk. But as mysteriously as it began, the two-hour limit was ignored again.
Mendoza said he spoke to new police chief Robert Nevarez about the parking issue, and he said the chief told him he had to park a block from the store because there was no parking.
"It always looks like the stores are packed, because all the parking is taken, but it's really not," he said with only three customers in his store.
Couch let the business owners that if they knew of anyone needing services to contact him or one of his representatives, including Veteran's Services, Health and Human Services and Aging and Adult Services.
Farther up Main Street, the pack of officials walked into H&R Block and spoke to several women working there. Tax specialist Esmeralda Ambriz said she had an issue with her home water bill, and the fact that her older home hadn't yet received a water meter. Aguirre said he would speak to staff and find out why her home hadn't received a meter yet, because the city has a deadline to get all homes on meters.
Ambriz also said Delano needs more after school programs for kids.
"The need is great," she said. "One of my daughters is into sports, while the other is more of a girly girl. And the school district has after school programs, but usually for students who need to catch up on their studies."
"My daughters don't fall into that (category)," she added.
Aguirre asked Ambriz if she knew of the city's Leonard T. Velasco Technology Center, which has been open since 2013, the last time Aguirre was mayor. The center sits at 140 W. 11th Ave.
"No, I hadn't heard of it," Ambriz said.
After hitting six businesses in 90 minutes, both Couch and Aguirre were winded, but feeling better about reaching Delano merchants.
"Maybe we can do this again in a couple of months," Aguirre said.
"Yeah, let's plan on doing that," Couch added.
