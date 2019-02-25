Three adults and two children from Delano who died Feb. 16 in a single-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 99 have been identified by authorities.
Killed in the crash were the driver of the vehicle, Jalson Rubang Laguta, 46; and passengers Danilo Aquino Sanidad, 60; Arlene Osarin Laguta, 30; Jalson Laguta, 5; and Jarl Joseph Laguta, 7 months. All five died at the scene.
The first call came in at about 5:05 p.m. when CHP officers responded to the major injury crash on 99, south of 9th Street in Delano.
Previous reports identified the vehicle as a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV, although the coroner's office called it a "van." The driver, Laguta, was reportedly traveling in the No. 3 lane at about 70 mph when, for reasons yet to be determined, he drove onto the right shoulder, narrowly missing a large street sign. The SUV continued north and struck a large tree head-on.
The five occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known if alcohol, drugs, or a medical condition contributed to this crash.
A postmortem examination will be performed to confirm the cause and manner of death. Next of kin has been notified.
