Kern County coroner officials released the names of the two girls who died in a July 2 shooting in a north Delano neighborhood.
Officials said Makeliah Rayann Osorno, 11, of Delano died at 7:40 p.m. after being shot, and Elyana Sadiee Dorig, 12, of Delano, died a couple of minutes later, also from gun shot wounds.
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said Saturday officers continue to investigate the 7:21 p.m. five-victim shooting near 22nd Avenue and Oleander Street.
No arrests have been made as of Saturday.
Information developed within the last 48 hours was the suspect was wearing a hoodie and a mask, drove up in a tan Toyota Camry or Corolla, got out of the vehicle, approached a residence and "started firing at persons at that residence," Nevarez said. "They were certainly the targets."
The suspect then fled.
The other three people injured in the shooting were adults: an 18-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.
All suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
The names of the injured will not be released because they are part of an active investigation.
Many people interviewed at the scene were uncooperative with investigators.
Officers from other law enforcement agencies have come to help Delano and McFarland to help address the recent violence.
"We will use whatever resources we have available to solve this crime," Nevarez said.
Early on, Nevarez maintained the shooting was believed to be gang-related.
"We are still attempting to determine the motive, however the style is consistent with a gang shooting," he said.
Meanwhile, Delano police, McFarland police, Kern County Sheriff's deputies and other nearby law enforcement have been "saturating" patrols of up to 15 officers seeking out gang members and places they frequent, the chief said.
"Delano has had a long-term gang problem," Nevarez said. "It seems to continue with retaliation after retaliation. In this case, and many other recent shootings, somebody completely innocent was caught up in the violence."
"We have two completely innocent victims who died Thursday, and you would think there would be outrage and for us to go out and catch the person responsible," he added. "Instead, there is a lack of cooperation and it doesn't work without community involvement."
"We had five people shot, and it could have easily been five murders," Nevarez said. "As a society, we have to ask if we are OK with these types of incidents."
Organizers have scheduled a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. July 19 at Delano City Hall. Its purpose is to end the violence in the city and come together in prayer.
"Our community must come together now more than ever to pray and support our local law enforcement officers and to 'unite' for the purposes of protecting our families and friends from gun violence," Delano City Council member Joe Aguirre said. "Let's send a message across our county that we will 'Stand Together' and not divide on the issues of hate, and distract from the real issues."
Overall, Delano has had five homicides so far in 2020. The majority of which were believed to be gang-related. In 2018, Delano had 10 homicides, while there were eight last year.
The chief said, "I wasn't hired (two years ago) to push paper across a desk." He and his officers have stressed community involvement and crime prevention programs, but is also turning up the heat on gang and gun violence with extra patrols and increasing staffing in such areas.
"Sometimes, I don't know if we are gaining any ground," Nevarez concluded. "But we will continue to do whatever it takes to disrupt this pattern of violence."
