Visit the area west of McFarland High School and you will see all that activity — bulldozers and backhoes transforming that location into what will soon become McFarland Unified School District’s new athletic complex.
When completed, the new complex will offer students and the community expanded soccer, baseball and softball facilities.
As McFarland schools continue to add youth and high school programs to serve our students, this new facility will provide a safe, well-managed, place for the athletic programs to practice and play. All of the new fields will have lights, allowing games to occur into evening hours.
With demolition under way, the entire complex is expected to be completed this fall.
Aaron Resendez is the superintendent of McFarland Unified School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.