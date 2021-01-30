Construction is underway for a truck scale at the McFarland-Delano Transfer Station. This project consists of installing and furnishing a truck scale and painting traffic stripes and pavement markings.
District 4 Supervisor David Couch's office also received complaints about dusty roads at the McFarland-Delano Transfer Station. Public Works has arranged for a water trailer to be in operation to help settle the dust.
The Removing and Preventing Illegal Dumping team cleaned up 76 dump sites in District 4 during the month of November. About 500 dump sites were cleaned up in 2020.
To report potholes or illegal dumping sites, contact the District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or email district4@kerncounty.com. Residents can also contact Kern County Public Works directly at 661-862-5000 or by visiting kernpublicworks.com/transportation/report-road-damage.
