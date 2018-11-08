Delano shoppers will be happy to see another option for their groceries in a few months as construction begins on a new Aldi market along Woollomes Street and Dover.
Ground has been broken on the discount grocery chain store, but just when it will have its grand opening is up in the air.
“They said Thanksgiving 2018, which is about three weeks away,” said Paul Lu, director of public relations, YK America. The company is the developer of The Marketplace project in Delano.
However, the building has yet to be built as of Sunday afternoon.
It would be Kern County’s third store, joining Bakersfield’s two locations.
Aldi spokeswoman Olivia Johnson of Weber Shandwick would not provide further details Thursday, including when the store would open, its size and how many employees it would hire from the Delano area.
“I checked in with Aldi and we don’t have any specific information to share about a Delano location at this time,” Johnson said. “But we will be sure to stay in touch as more information becomes available. Aldi is exploring opportunities in multiple markets from coast to coast, and we look forward to sharing news as plans develop!”
A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, Aldi operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states, including 60 in California. More than 40 million monthly customers benefit from the simple, streamlined approach Aldi brings to retailing.
Aldi sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, which the company says meets or exceeds national name brands on taste and quality.
Aldi was named the 2018 Retailer of the Year by Supermarket News in September of this year. This award, which Aldi also received in 2015, highlights the grocery retailer’s unwavering commitment to quality, value and setting the standard to exceed shoppers’ expectations.
Also for the eighth year in a row, Aldi was recognized as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information survey of U.S. consumers. Aldi backs up its products with a “Twice as Nice Guarantee,” replacing the product and offering a full refund.
Additionally, Aldi partners with a wide variety of growers — including some local farmers — to offer a wide variety of fresh, in-season produce, including organic fruits and vegetables. From USDA choice meats to gluten-free and organic foods, we are committed to bringing our shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices.
OTHER BUSINESS NOTES
According to Lu, a Juice It Up shop is also set to open later this month in the round building across the street from the Aldi location.
According to the Juice It Up website, stores provide smoothies, juices and fruit bowls for more than 23 years.
“Since our beginning, Juice It Up has introduced handcrafted smoothies, raw juices and super fruit bowls to communities everywhere,” the website states. “At Juice It Up we are truly passionate about healthier options. We consider ourselves true advocates of customized fruit and veggie smoothies, freshly pressed juices and antioxidant-rich acai and pitaya bowls. We made a promise to deliver only the finest quality.”
Lu also said the developer is “still in the negotiation process” with other tenants, including possibly a second Starbucks store.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
