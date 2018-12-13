A map on the Bird app shows the locations of dozens of scooters in Bakersfield.

HOW IT WORKS

The scooters work through an app downloaded onto smartphones.

The app will locate available electric scooters nearby and, for a per-minute fee, people ride the electric scooters to their destination, leaving the scooter wherever the trip ends. It costs about a $1 to rent the scooter, plus 15 cents a minute to use.

A group of scooter “chargers” go out at night to pick up the scooters and recharge them, collecting a fee per scooter.