About 40 students, Delano Union School District employees and other volunteers spent a few hours on Saturday creating an impromptu holiday assembly line.
No, it wasn’t near the North Pole. It was at Almond Tree Middle School in Delano, and these volunteer helpers created and distributed 100-plus boxes for our community’s needy families.
Running it all was Linda Hinojosa, health services director for the district and its head nurse. She has been part of this giveaway for more than 20 years, when it was started by Delano Community Alliance, Kern County’s oldest community collaborative group.
“They have been doing work like this for 28-plus years,” Hinojosa said Saturday morning.
The group of community leaders has addressed concerns such as gangs, teen pregnancy and hunger for decades.
“One of our biggest concerns has become homelessness,” she said.
The makeshift assembly line started up around 10 a.m. and hummed along for about 45 minutes, as smiling volunteers either grabbed items like mayonnaise, cereals, beans, rice and even canned hams or used various contraptions to push steadily filling boxes around the L-shaped line until it reached the spot where filled boxes sat in rows along the school’s gym/auditorium floor.
Several Robert F. Kennedy High students participated, including the football team’s kicker, Jesse Fiero, 17. Just hours before his team’s state playoff game in East Los Angeles, the senior was blowing off steam doing “community service.”
“That’s how I get ready for a game,” Fiero said. “I help those needy in the community.”
Patty Torres, POWER program director at Fremont Elementary School, had fourth- and fifth-grade members of her Fremont School Service Club helping out. Fourth-graders Michael Chavez and Julian Barrajas were among those placing various cereal boxes into the cartons.
Torres, who has about 40 students — ranging in age from second- to fifth-graders — in her service club, started it last school year.
Every couple of weeks, they help distribute hygiene bags for a local homeless ministry.
Quite a bit has changed since Hinojosa started with the needy family food giveaway.
“We used to have our students bring cans of food to donate for the giveaway,” she said. “But it is hard to ask kids and family struggling to provide food for themselves to be the main way to donate.”
Nowadays, Hinojosa works with local community groups, like both North Kern State Prison and Kern Valley State Prison, to donate large amounts of items.
She said last year she spoke to a man whose family had received a box of food who was quite emotional about it.
“He said, ‘It was a long time since they had an awesome home-cooked meal,’” Hinojosa said.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.