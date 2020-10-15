We are in election season, and if you are a registered voter, you are possibly receiving literature daily in your mail concerning candidates and propositions that will be on the ballot. You’re also seeing ads on TV and the internet. You may also be getting calls almost on a daily basis from those campaigning for a candidate or someone taking a survey, asking repetitive questions.
Over a week ago, I coordinated the second City Council Candidates Forum. Three seats will be open this upcoming election in November. Those who accepted the invitation to participate at this Candidates Forum were incumbents were Grace Vallejo, Joe Alindajao and Joe Aguirre. Also, new challengers Carlton Lennon, Jaime Mendoza and Salvador Solorio-Ruiz participated. The forum began at 6:00 p.m. and concluded by 7:45 p.m. Candidates were asked a total of 12 questions pertaining to city issues and business. The Delano Ministerial Association sponsored the forum.
I sat behind the scenes listening to the answers each candidate gave. Some came up with great answers, clearly showing how informed they were about the happenings in city government and current issues our city faces. The forum was live-streamed by Delano Podcast News, Delano Life, Delano Now and KERO-23 of Bakersfield.
A few days before, a candidates forum was held for those running for the Delano elementary school board and Delano high school board. Candidates who participated for the elementary school district board were incumbents Frank Herrera and Suzanne Villaruz. New challenger was Margie Luque-Felix. For the high school district board forum were both incumbents Arnold Morrison and Jesus Cardenas. This too was live-streamed by Delano media outlets.
If you missed any of these forums, they can be viewed on the aforementioned Delano media outlet pages. Most people already have their minds made up on who they will vote for. If you are undecided, view either of those forums online and vote this November. If you received a ballot in the mail and would like to drop off your ballot, be sure to sign, seal and bring it to the ballot drop-off box located in the foyer of World Harvest, located at 925 Jefferson St. in Delano. You may call 661-721-0111 ahead of time to make sure the doors will be open. Your vote counts because you matter.
