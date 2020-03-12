I’ve always said that everyone we meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Some choose to remain silent about the inner struggles they have. Others will hint about a dilemma they are facing. And some are quite vocal about what they go through. No matter how small or great an issue is we are facing, it’s part of the journey we all take in life. Though you may have struggles of your own, this should cause you to be considerate of others who may be going through a severe time in their life. Many have been deeply wounded.
Such wounded people take time to recover. If it’s grief, this is managed over time. An ugly break-up in a relationship or divorce can be devastating, especially if betrayal and rejection played a role in the severance of the relationship. Many are heartbroken and think they will never recover to see better days. There are many, however, who suffer silently. Such individuals choose not to say anything for reasons of their own. It could be they choose to remain private about their situation or may not trust people for fear of betrayal of confidentiality.
For myself, in the recent tragic passing of my son, Adam, I’ve been somewhat transparent in my previous writings. I know I am not alone in this journey of grief. So many others around me are walking this same path. The heaviness of the grief at times seems unbearable. But with the help of my Lord and continual comfort and prayers from the wonderful people in our community, family and friends, it has helped me personally.
I’ve had total strangers come up to me and express their condolences, asking if they can be of assistance. I’ve always believed we live in a world filled with good hearted people and it’s been proven to me over and over this past month. Perhaps there are those of you reading this article who have been wounded in life but not said a word. I want to let you know that God sees and understands your situation. He loves and cares about you very much. You may feel alone, but you’re not. Somebody is praying for your well being. I also pray that God will help and strengthen you each and every day.
If you ever need to talk, don’t hesitate to reach out. We’re here for one another. We’re in this journey of life together. Grief hits me like a wave at times. Though it’s still fresh, I sense the prayers and loving support from all of you. Thank you for reaching out, and God bless you for doing so.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
