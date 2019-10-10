I remember a saying that goes like this: “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” As I grew older, that phrase is not true for everyone. Words can either heal or wound.
The Book of Proverbs 16:24 says, “…gracious words are sweet to the soul and health to the body.” Proverbs 12:18 indicates cutting remarks pierce like a sword. There are some who have no filter with their words and need to think twice and pause before they say something which may cause a person to feel worse. And I’m quite aware there are those who take everything you say the wrong way, even when you are careful with your words. Those who are wrong and reject correction or instruction will twist your words to mean something other than what you meant.
The Bible has much to say about how your wrong words will come back at you and be a witness against you on the Day of Judgment. God is keeping a careful record of every single word you speak. Jesus Himself said your words will justify or condemn you on that day (Matthew 12:36-37). He was specifically addressing those who are careless, demeaning and deceitful with their words. Many say wrong things and think they will get away with it. But unless those wrong words are renounced and repented of, God will play the recordings of such vile, evil and hurtful words. Jesus said so and He never lies. Words spoken with a wrong motive, even when you think it’s the truth, can cut deep and leave lasting wounds if spoken with hate or malice.
There are times when we have to speak the truth in love to a loved one who may not want to hear it. If and when you do, make sure you are not guilty of the same. Some want to “be raw” and “tell it like it is” with those they think need to hear it. But being “blunt” and “truthful” with those you think need to hear it, yet done so with the wrong motive, can do more harm than good. Your motive must be right and for their best interest. I’m certain we’ve all told “the truth” to someone in the wrong manner. Always consider the other person trusting they’ll take what you say with the spirit in which it was intended.
Words can bring healing to a person. Many people around you have been wounded and belittled in life through betrayal, rejection, treated as unloved, unwanted or unimportant. Some go through depression and even have suicidal tendencies. God has you on earth to be a voice of hope and healing to those around you. You yourself may be going through a difficult time. Even so, God can use you to help someone else with such powerful words of healing and you in turn will reap the benefits of strength and healing. If you have wronged someone with demeaning words, go apologize to that individual. After all, Christ died for you and that person you had to “be blunt with.” Yes, at times you have to be blunt, but make sure it’s done with the right motive and in the spirit of brotherly love.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
