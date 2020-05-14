This pandemic we’ve been experiencing and “shelter-in-place” order has caused a strain on many. Many have filed for unemployment. Small businesses have suffered financially and this has caused a negative domino effect. Families are under pressure to maintain their monthly bills. Depression is a major issue for those who wonder how they will get through these hardships.
Churches are considered “non-essential” gatherings. Other businesses have been classified as such. Any of these entities who would operate are threatened with a fine of $1,000 or 90 days in jail per the order of the governor. One has to wonder if America will ever go back to being normal as we have been accustomed to.
Life is uncertain and there are no guarantees things will ever be the same. It seems we’re living in science-fiction. Regardless of the outcome, God was not surprised by this pandemic we are in caused by the coronavirus. There could be another surge in the near future of this horrible disease. Virologists seek to find a vaccine to help curb the virus. I recently heard a philanthropist funding the vaccine say in certain terms that every person on the planet needs the vaccination if life is ever to go back to being normal. Such words produce fear in people.
I would encourage you to put your complete faith and trust in the God of the Bible. Get to know Him by studying the Scriptures. Life is fragile and we are not guaranteed tomorrow. Yes, life does change and we learn to adapt to new things or situations, especially when a loved one is taken from this life. We grieve but learn to adjust as one adjusts to an amputation. Don’t allow yourself to go another day without seeking God. He is there to help you through the difficulties in life. He is always there for you if you reach out to Him (Psalm 46:1).
I invite you to follow my Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano.
