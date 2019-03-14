There have been many stories published recently regarding transgender female athletes competing in women’s sports. Some people are completely for this, while others are against it.
Focusing on high school students, one must take a closer look at the K-12 policies for each state. According to the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation, as of Feb. 25, “Different states have adopted different approaches to the eligibility of transgender girls in public education-based sports.”
There are 18 states, including California, Colorado, Florida and Connecticut, that require no medical hormone treatment or surgery for transgender females to compete against cisgender females in sports. Fifteen states require the transgender females to be undergoing hormone treatment, with most having a one-year waiting period, to participate. This is on a case-by-case basis. Nine states require the individual to go through surgery and a hormone wait period or a birth certificate that reflects the revised gender. The remaining states have no policy and will not allow transgender females to compete against cisgender females in high school sports.
The concern that I have is for the states that allow transgender females to compete against cisgender athletes where no hormone therapy has been implemented. These transgender females, based on biology and their increased testosterone levels, have an unfair advantage in competition.
Recently in Connecticut two males, who now identify as females, competed in a 200-meter track and field race, where they came in first and second place. They are also dominating in other competitions. They are not undergoing any testosterone treatment.
According to an article by ABC News, sophomore sprinter Selina Soule, who finished sixth place against the two transgender females at the State Open Finals, said, "I think it’s unfair to the girls who work really hard to do well and qualify for Opens and New Englands (competitions).” She added, “These girls, they’re just coming in and beating everyone.”
Also according to ABC News, after watching the video of the race where the two transgender females came in first and second place, one Twitter user said, “These girls worked hard only to be cheated because science deniers allowed two boys to steal what they worked so hard for.”
I also watched a TV interview with the same individual, Soule, speak out against transgender females, who have not undergone treatment. While speaking to Laura Ingraham, Soule said, "I am very happy for these athletes and I fully support them for being true to themselves and having the courage to do what they believe in.” Later she stated, "It's scientifically proven that males are built to be physically stronger than females. It's unfair to put someone who is biologically a male, who has not undergone anything in terms of hormone therapy, against cis-gender girls."
When asked how her teammates feel about this situation, Soule said, "... we are happy for these athletes, of course — but we do think it’s unfair, and for us it is upsetting when we work hard all season and put in a lot of effort, only to turn up at the state meets and get beat by someone who is biologically a male and lose state championships over this."
Soule also mentioned this could lead to being passed over for scholarships and scouts coming to see them.
I am glad that this athlete is speaking out against what she sees as an injustice. She has been the minority, though, who has spoken out publicly. Why are female athletes and parents not speaking out, when this issue can deny their child, after working extremely hard, a scholarship to attend a college to compete in track and field? My own opinion about this is there needs to be universal guidelines, throughout all the states, on this issue. I think that every person has the right to compete in sports, but I side on the states that require the transgender females to compete only after they have received hormone treatment for at least a year. I hope more athletes and parents speak out as well.
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident and a master of social work student. She can be reached at sdaubert@usc.edu.
