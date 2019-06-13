"And when they had brought them, they set them before the council. And the high priest asked them, saying, 'Did we not strictly command you not to teach in this name? And look, you have filled Jerusalem with your doctrine, and intend to bring this Man’s blood on us!'
"But Peter and the other apostles answered and said: 'We ought to obey God rather than men'" (Acts 5:27-29).
Similar incidents of this story repeat in the 21st century. Some don’t like hearing the name of Jesus spoken in public after a prayer is said. Why does the name of Jesus infuriate such individuals? It has meaning, authority and power. Those who invoke the name of Jesus are using His name knowing it is the signature of God’s authority given to those who have a revelation of His name.
Jesus, our Lord, said when we pray in His Name, He will give it to us (John 14:13-14). According to 1 John 5:14-15, our prayers must be according to God’s will. Concluding a prayer “in the name of Jesus” is the signature of God’s authority on a prayer just as a person who signs a check.
Prayers to our Heavenly Father should not be generic since we do not serve a generic God. Prayers at public government meetings are protected since the Supreme Court ruled prayers are not coercive nor is it an indication of government promoting religion. Prayers are directed to God and no one else. Anyone professing to believe in Jesus and bothered by hearing someone invoke the name of Jesus, should ask themselves if the name of Jesus has any meaning at all. To the person who has a revelation of the name of Jesus will totally understand why those of us who love the Lord, will without reservation invoke the Name above all names in prayer.
David Vivas Jr. is the pastor at World Harvest International Church in Delano. The views expressed are his own.
